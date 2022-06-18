Jerami Grant heading to Blazers?

Jerami Grant heading to Blazers?

Rival NBA executives are keeping an eye on whether the Pistons will send Jerami Grant to the Blazers on draft night for Portland’s seventh overall pick, which has been dangled for immediate help, as reported in last week’s HoopsHype mock draft update.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately. Hardy, or anyone else selected by Philadelphia, could be on the move. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022

