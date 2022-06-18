Jerami Grant heading to Blazers?

Rival NBA executives are keeping an eye on whether the Pistons will send Jerami Grant to the Blazers on draft night for Portland’s seventh overall pick, which has been dangled for immediate help, as reported in last week’s HoopsHype mock draft update.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately. Hardy, or anyone else selected by Philadelphia, could be on the move. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers are open to moving back in the draft if they can acquire an additional future first-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022
Chase Hughes: Duke big man Mark Williams says the Wizards were his last scheduled pre-draft workout. He also visited the Hornets, Knicks, Spurs and Bulls. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 18, 2022
