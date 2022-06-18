Kenny Atkinson turns down head coaching job in Charlotte

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Kenny Atkinson had phoned all of Charlotte’s assistant coaches, and was planning to meet with every Hornets staffer next week after arriving in town ahead of the NBA Draft. Certainly a stunning turn of events. – 4:03 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick news story on Kenny Atkinson turning down the Hornets’ head-coaching job to remain an assistant with the Warriors: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 3:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kenny Atkinson gets a ring and doesn’t have to answer to any critics throughout the season. Why would you leave? – 3:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Kevon Looney, Kenny Atkinson and more names than I can fit here … all featured in the latest This Week In Basketball column just freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 1:41 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Charlotte Hornets new head coach is an NBA Champion, happy for Kenny Atkinson who will immediately gain even more credibility with his players and staff – 11:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kenny Atkinson will head to Charlotte with a championship ring as an assistant with the Warriors: theathletic.com/3355769/2022/0… – 11:26 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Mike D’Antoni and Terry Stotts were the other two finalists for the job, sources said. Charlotte will have to restart process now. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 18, 2022
Joe Biden: Congrats to the Golden State @Warriors on yet another NBA title and to Finals MVP @StephenCurry30 for another legendary performance. Grit. Heart. Strength in numbers. That’s America. See you at the White House. -via Twitter / June 18, 2022
