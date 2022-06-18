Lakers hire Chris Jent to be associate head coach

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources: Lakers have hired Chris Jent as an assistant coach to be on head coach Darvin Ham’s staff. – 6:22 PM
Sources: Lakers have hired Chris Jent as an assistant coach to be on head coach Darvin Ham’s staff. – 6:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lakers are making smart coaching hires. Chris Jent is really good. That will be a better shooting roster because of him – 6:07 PM
Lakers are making smart coaching hires. Chris Jent is really good. That will be a better shooting roster because of him – 6:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years. – 5:59 PM
The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years. – 5:59 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources: Chris Jent/Rasheed Wallace both are candidates to be assistant coaches on Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff. Jent is an assistant with Atlanta and was an assistant with Cleveland when LeBron James was there. Wallace and Ham were teammates on Detroit’s 2004 NBA title team. – 8:20 PM
Sources: Chris Jent/Rasheed Wallace both are candidates to be assistant coaches on Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff. Jent is an assistant with Atlanta and was an assistant with Cleveland when LeBron James was there. Wallace and Ham were teammates on Detroit’s 2004 NBA title team. – 8:20 PM
More on this storyline
Will Kunkel: I’m told Kenny Atkinson changed his mind for family reasons. Kenny had not signed the contract. They did agree to the terms of the contract, though. The Hornets were waiting a few days to get the signed copy. -via Twitter / June 18, 2022
Chris Kirschner: New Lakers assistant Chris Jent was instrumental in helping John Collins become as good of a shooter as he’s developed into. Went from a non-3-point shooter at Wake Forest to being a 38 percent career 3-point shooter with the Hawks. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 18, 2022
CJ Holmes: Andrew Wiggins on Kenny Atkinson’s return: “He gave up a head coaching job to come back and be a part of this thing we got here. It’s amazing. It shows that all we got here is a bunch of people that want to win, that are on the same page. And we’re looking forward to the future.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / June 18, 2022
Main Rumors, Chris Jent, Coaching, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.