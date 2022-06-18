Rival teams eyeing Jakob Poeltl's availability

Main Rumors

If San Antonio selected any center in the first round such as Jalen Duren, Mark Williams, or Walker Kessler, the phone would be ringing often with rival teams checking in on the availability of starting center Jakob Poeltl, who’s entering the final year of his contract at $9.4 million.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately. Hardy, or anyone else selected by Philadelphia, could be on the move. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022

