Terrence Ross available for trade

Terrence Ross is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Previously at the trade deadline, the asking price for Ross was a first-round pick. With Ross now owed $11.5 million in the final year of his contract, rival teams with interest are hoping Orlando lowers its asking price to multiple second-round picks, similar to when the team previously traded Evan Fournier to the Celtics.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are open to moving back in the NBA Draft if they can acquire an additional future first-round pick. Plus, more reporting on trade talks for Myles Turner, Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross, and more around the league on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/aggregat… – 11:19 AM
Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are open to moving back in the NBA Draft if they can acquire an additional future first-round pick. Plus, more reporting on trade talks for Myles Turner, Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross, and more around the league on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/aggregat… – 11:19 AM
The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately. Hardy, or anyone else selected by Philadelphia, could be on the move. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers are open to moving back in the draft if they can acquire an additional future first-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022
