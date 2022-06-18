Thanasis Antetokounmpo exercises player option

Michael Scotto: Sources: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @HoopsHype has learned.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo set to exercise $1.8M player option
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-forwa… – 11:41 AM
Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo set to exercise $1.8M player option
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-forwa… – 11:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Thanasis Antetokounmpo stays with the Milwaukee Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:56 AM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo stays with the Milwaukee Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:56 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 10:37 AM
Sources: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 10:37 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
5 takeaways from #Bucks general manager Jon Horst’s offseason news conference:
⚕️- health updates on key injuries
🔁 – revisiting the Serge Ibaka deal
🇬🇷 – on Giannis & Thanasis perhaps playing for Greece this summer.
🔝priority?
👨🔧- working the draft jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:57 PM
5 takeaways from #Bucks general manager Jon Horst’s offseason news conference:
⚕️- health updates on key injuries
🔁 – revisiting the Serge Ibaka deal
🇬🇷 – on Giannis & Thanasis perhaps playing for Greece this summer.
🔝priority?
👨🔧- working the draft jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:57 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
It’s almost time!!!! Let’s goooooooo 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gSuFvrvtS4 – 1:29 PM
It’s almost time!!!! Let’s goooooooo 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gSuFvrvtS4 – 1:29 PM
More on this storyline
Former Jazz player Erik McCree signed with Japanese team Shiga Lakestars for the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022
Sweden’s ex-NBA star Jonas Jerebko has quit CSKA Moscow, the team said on Saturday, less than three months after his controversial decision to join the organisation amid international condemnation of Russia. The Swedish basketball federation cut Jerebko from the national squad at the end of March, a day after he joined CSKA Moscow, saying his decision was “against the federation’s values and our very clear stance towards Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine. -via The Local / June 18, 2022
The Swedish federation said Jerebko would however not be returning to the national squad. His decision to leave CSKA “doesn’t in any way change the decision we made when he signed with them”, the head of the federation Fredrik Joulamo told Swedish news agency TT. -via The Local / June 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.