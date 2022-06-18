Zach LaVine likely to re-sign for Bulls

My Bleacher Report colleague Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that his most recent reporting suggests LaVine will stay in Chicago. I’ve since been told that similar messaging has been conveyed to teams that were plotting to make a run at prying LaVine away from the Bulls.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
More reporting LaVine is most likely to stay in Chicago.
From Stein’s latest newsletter: https://t.co/UygCpGl37j pic.twitter.com/3FyPMCKktQ – 2:20 PM
More reporting LaVine is most likely to stay in Chicago.
From Stein’s latest newsletter: https://t.co/UygCpGl37j pic.twitter.com/3FyPMCKktQ – 2:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Kevon Looney, Kenny Atkinson and more names than I can fit here … all featured in the latest This Week In Basketball column just freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 1:41 PM
Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Kevon Looney, Kenny Atkinson and more names than I can fit here … all featured in the latest This Week In Basketball column just freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 1:41 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Jayson Tatum or Zach LaVine? Best two-way player, Andrew Wiggins or Jimmy Butler? Gobert, Ayton or Mark Williams? Did media voters almost give Iguodala the Finals MVP again for his garbage time defense? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3b8ZuOx – 5:13 PM
Jayson Tatum or Zach LaVine? Best two-way player, Andrew Wiggins or Jimmy Butler? Gobert, Ayton or Mark Williams? Did media voters almost give Iguodala the Finals MVP again for his garbage time defense? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3b8ZuOx – 5:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Shaedon Sharpe: “I see myself being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.”
Said he’s been studying Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine, who he believes he has a similar skillset to. – 12:17 PM
Shaedon Sharpe: “I see myself being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.”
Said he’s been studying Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine, who he believes he has a similar skillset to. – 12:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Shaedon Sharpe said growing up, he tried to model his game after Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan because of their footwork. He currently watches a lot of Bradley Beal and Zach Lavine. – 12:13 PM
Shaedon Sharpe said growing up, he tried to model his game after Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan because of their footwork. He currently watches a lot of Bradley Beal and Zach Lavine. – 12:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Shaedon Sharpe on who he models his game after: “Right now I’m really watching Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine.” @DrewHanlen – 12:13 PM
Shaedon Sharpe on who he models his game after: “Right now I’m really watching Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine.” @DrewHanlen – 12:13 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
See where Zach LaVine ranks among the most valuable trade assets in the NBA. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/13/zac… – 1:00 PM
See where Zach LaVine ranks among the most valuable trade assets in the NBA. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/13/zac… – 1:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley once said the Bulls should trade Zach LaVine for Victor Oladipo!
I’ve let it sit out there for a good 18 months, letting bloggers and Twitter “gotcha!” people have their out-of-context fun. Reality? I was discussing a rumor and a what-if scenario to land a ’21 pick. – 10:38 AM
Joe Cowley once said the Bulls should trade Zach LaVine for Victor Oladipo!
I’ve let it sit out there for a good 18 months, letting bloggers and Twitter “gotcha!” people have their out-of-context fun. Reality? I was discussing a rumor and a what-if scenario to land a ’21 pick. – 10:38 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
2022 free agent series continues with a look at unrestricted free agent Zach LaVine: projectspurs.com/2022-free-agen…
– What do the Spurs need to do to send a max offer if they have interest?
– LaVine on offense
– LaVine on defense
– Quotes from Pop on LaVine from earlier this season – 6:38 PM
2022 free agent series continues with a look at unrestricted free agent Zach LaVine: projectspurs.com/2022-free-agen…
– What do the Spurs need to do to send a max offer if they have interest?
– LaVine on offense
– LaVine on defense
– Quotes from Pop on LaVine from earlier this season – 6:38 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Otto Porter Jr. on his upcoming free agency: “I do know this team can compete for another championship. And I think it would be a great opportunity if I can stay here. It would be an amazing to be here with this group of guys again and do it all over again.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 18, 2022
Monte Poole: Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: ‘I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We’re all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here’ -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / June 18, 2022
After playing a pivotal role in Golden State’s championship success, Kevon Looney’s forthcoming free agency will be monitored more closely than anyone might have imagined a month ago. Charlotte and Sacramento, soon to be coached by Golden State assistant Mike Brown, are among the teams said to be interested in signing Looney away from the Warriors -via marcstein.substack.com / June 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.