Ja Morant to Draymond Green on Christmas Day game in Golden State: I'm coming to you... I'm on yo block

Draymond Green: The champs play at home Young! Christmas Day… LJ Ja Morant: im coming to you then. tell em book dat shit . im on yo block
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant, Draymond Green go back-and-forth in Twitter duel nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/19/ja-… – 12:00 PM
Ja Morant, Draymond Green go back-and-forth in Twitter duel nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/19/ja-… – 12:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/17/ja-… – 4:00 AM
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/17/ja-… – 4:00 AM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
When it comes to Draymond Green talking all the sh*t possible to everybody possible, I want: pic.twitter.com/qIufJ05y35 – 12:28 AM
When it comes to Draymond Green talking all the sh*t possible to everybody possible, I want: pic.twitter.com/qIufJ05y35 – 12:28 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Once coach took me out of Game 4, I knew I had to come back in and respond.”
Draymond Green explains how his Game 4 benching helped turn around the series.
#DubNation | @Draymond Green | @Frank Isola | @Greg Anthony pic.twitter.com/X6YRI87xXO – 10:13 PM
“Once coach took me out of Game 4, I knew I had to come back in and respond.”
Draymond Green explains how his Game 4 benching helped turn around the series.
#DubNation | @Draymond Green | @Frank Isola | @Greg Anthony pic.twitter.com/X6YRI87xXO – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only playoff series this year where Stephen Curry led the team in assists was the WCF
Draymond Green led Warriors in assists for other 3 series, including the Finals. And Green led Warriors in assists per game in both postseason and regular season – 12:35 PM
The only playoff series this year where Stephen Curry led the team in assists was the WCF
Draymond Green led Warriors in assists for other 3 series, including the Finals. And Green led Warriors in assists per game in both postseason and regular season – 12:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green: Competitor in Curry wanted to show Durant what he left nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/18/dra… – 12:10 PM
Draymond Green: Competitor in Curry wanted to show Durant what he left nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/18/dra… – 12:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/17/ja-… – 1:00 AM
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/17/ja-… – 1:00 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, I spoke to Draymond Green and Bob Myers about the pre-Game 6 plane ride that they’ll never forget and their partnership that perseveres, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3370777/2022/0… – 9:31 PM
ICYMI, I spoke to Draymond Green and Bob Myers about the pre-Game 6 plane ride that they’ll never forget and their partnership that perseveres, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3370777/2022/0… – 9:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Thought this was an interesting quote from Draymond Green (i.e. Steph as competitor) https://t.co/vxGkKckjSB pic.twitter.com/GYw0OtuMey – 6:40 PM
Thought this was an interesting quote from Draymond Green (i.e. Steph as competitor) https://t.co/vxGkKckjSB pic.twitter.com/GYw0OtuMey – 6:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zion Williamson (Pelicans), Ja Morant (Grizzlies) expected to quickly agree to max contract extensions nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/17/rep… – 4:51 PM
Report: Zion Williamson (Pelicans), Ja Morant (Grizzlies) expected to quickly agree to max contract extensions nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/17/rep… – 4:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
On the six-hour conversation Draymond Green and Bob Myers will never forget.
✍️ by @Sam Amick
https://t.co/txAxVAwTrV pic.twitter.com/jD9dTfhewo – 3:21 PM
On the six-hour conversation Draymond Green and Bob Myers will never forget.
✍️ by @Sam Amick
https://t.co/txAxVAwTrV pic.twitter.com/jD9dTfhewo – 3:21 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Absolutely LOVE this line from Draymond. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OXRuzjKScO – 3:18 PM
Absolutely LOVE this line from Draymond. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OXRuzjKScO – 3:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“No one has proven they can beat us whole.”
Draymond Green reflects on the journey this core group has been through
#DubNation | @Draymond Green | @Frank Isola | @Greg Anthony pic.twitter.com/4nS6zw2ZR5 – 3:16 PM
“No one has proven they can beat us whole.”
Draymond Green reflects on the journey this core group has been through
#DubNation | @Draymond Green | @Frank Isola | @Greg Anthony pic.twitter.com/4nS6zw2ZR5 – 3:16 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Bob Myers deserves a big time raise. The past decade he’s: Drafted Draymond. Signed Steph to a $44M extension that made it possible for Iguodala & KD to come. Hired Kerr. Didn’t just let KD walk; traded him for what became Wiggins & Kuminga. Brought 4 rings to the Bay. Cha-ching. – 3:02 PM
Bob Myers deserves a big time raise. The past decade he’s: Drafted Draymond. Signed Steph to a $44M extension that made it possible for Iguodala & KD to come. Hired Kerr. Didn’t just let KD walk; traded him for what became Wiggins & Kuminga. Brought 4 rings to the Bay. Cha-ching. – 3:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Let’s do a Draymond Green fit check 😂 pic.twitter.com/QZU1ZE6eRx – 2:53 PM
Let’s do a Draymond Green fit check 😂 pic.twitter.com/QZU1ZE6eRx – 2:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams said Draymond Green is the “ultimate competitor” and that Green is always a player he idolizes. – 2:33 PM
Grant Williams said Draymond Green is the “ultimate competitor” and that Green is always a player he idolizes. – 2:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams on the message he took away from talking to Draymond Green after losing the Finals: “You’ll be back and when you get back, don’t allow the opportunity to slip again and just continue to improve.” – 2:32 PM
Grant Williams on the message he took away from talking to Draymond Green after losing the Finals: “You’ll be back and when you get back, don’t allow the opportunity to slip again and just continue to improve.” – 2:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/17/ja-… – 2:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/17/ja-… – 2:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Draymond Green summer of clapbacks is about to rival your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper – 2:03 PM
The Draymond Green summer of clapbacks is about to rival your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper – 2:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph defense vs opposing PGs this playoffs
— Monte Morris: 33%
— Ja Morant: 22%
— Luka Doncic: 39%
— Marcus Smart: 33%
Respect him defensively.
#MuseTakeover @WarriorsMuse pic.twitter.com/dSv6iiaKmZ – 1:48 PM
Steph defense vs opposing PGs this playoffs
— Monte Morris: 33%
— Ja Morant: 22%
— Luka Doncic: 39%
— Marcus Smart: 33%
Respect him defensively.
#MuseTakeover @WarriorsMuse pic.twitter.com/dSv6iiaKmZ – 1:48 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
From overnight: Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: GSW reclaims the throne, Steph’s crowning moment + place in history, Klay’s journey, Draymond’s bounce back, team’s return from the abyss of injuries, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xYPPD1
Apple: apple.co/3aVUlcm – 1:13 PM
From overnight: Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: GSW reclaims the throne, Steph’s crowning moment + place in history, Klay’s journey, Draymond’s bounce back, team’s return from the abyss of injuries, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xYPPD1
Apple: apple.co/3aVUlcm – 1:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors still have not lost a series where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have started every game.
#MuseTakeover @WarriorsMuse pic.twitter.com/Gb8WgZ13Vi – 1:09 PM
The Warriors still have not lost a series where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have started every game.
#MuseTakeover @WarriorsMuse pic.twitter.com/Gb8WgZ13Vi – 1:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The plus-minus data on @Stathead goes back 25 seasons. In that span, only three guys are plus-four-figures in the playoffs:
LeBron James
Tim Duncan
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/8OCGqXSHLW – 12:34 PM
The plus-minus data on @Stathead goes back 25 seasons. In that span, only three guys are plus-four-figures in the playoffs:
LeBron James
Tim Duncan
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/8OCGqXSHLW – 12:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Once coach took me out of Game 4, I knew I had to come back in and respond.”
Draymond Green explains how his Game 4 benching helped turn around the series.
#DubNation | @Draymond Green | @Frank Isola | @Greg Anthony pic.twitter.com/4PRhQnaY2o – 12:24 PM
“Once coach took me out of Game 4, I knew I had to come back in and respond.”
Draymond Green explains how his Game 4 benching helped turn around the series.
#DubNation | @Draymond Green | @Frank Isola | @Greg Anthony pic.twitter.com/4PRhQnaY2o – 12:24 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Draymond doing the podcast in his jersey hours after winning a championship at the podium is hilarious – 11:58 AM
Draymond doing the podcast in his jersey hours after winning a championship at the podium is hilarious – 11:58 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @YahooSports story taking you behind the scenes of how Warriors rallied around Draymond Green amid the “F**k you chants” to turn series around and claim franchise’s fourth title in eight years. sports.yahoo.com/how-warriors-r… – 11:15 AM
A @YahooSports story taking you behind the scenes of how Warriors rallied around Draymond Green amid the “F**k you chants” to turn series around and claim franchise’s fourth title in eight years. sports.yahoo.com/how-warriors-r… – 11:15 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
An inside look at how the Draymond Green-Warriors partnership persevered and a plane ride to remember, at @TheAthletic
They talked life, kids, marriage. And yes, even the Durant-Green pod that was a bigger deal than they’d let on at the time.
theathletic.com/3370777/2022/0… – 10:51 AM
An inside look at how the Draymond Green-Warriors partnership persevered and a plane ride to remember, at @TheAthletic
They talked life, kids, marriage. And yes, even the Durant-Green pod that was a bigger deal than they’d let on at the time.
theathletic.com/3370777/2022/0… – 10:51 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Great Warriors piece by @Logan Murdock written and reported postgame in Boston.
Draymond on Steph: “It’s such an incredible thing to have that guy as the head of your snake, face of your organization, the face of this dynasty.” theringer.com/nba/2022/6/17/… – 10:39 AM
Great Warriors piece by @Logan Murdock written and reported postgame in Boston.
Draymond on Steph: “It’s such an incredible thing to have that guy as the head of your snake, face of your organization, the face of this dynasty.” theringer.com/nba/2022/6/17/… – 10:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Greatest trios in NBA history:
Steph/Klay/Dray 🏆🏆🏆🏆
Timmy/Tony/Manu 🏆🏆🏆🏆
Jordan/Pippen/Rodman 🏆🏆🏆
Magic/Kareem/Worthy 🏆🏆🏆
Bird/McHale/Parish 🏆🏆🏆
Isiah/Dumars/Laimbeer 🏆🏆
LeBron/Wade/Bosh 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/bo2duflT7W – 10:20 AM
Greatest trios in NBA history:
Steph/Klay/Dray 🏆🏆🏆🏆
Timmy/Tony/Manu 🏆🏆🏆🏆
Jordan/Pippen/Rodman 🏆🏆🏆
Magic/Kareem/Worthy 🏆🏆🏆
Bird/McHale/Parish 🏆🏆🏆
Isiah/Dumars/Laimbeer 🏆🏆
LeBron/Wade/Bosh 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/bo2duflT7W – 10:20 AM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson grew up in the NBA life, sons of players. Draymond Green grew up raised with siblings by a single mother in Saginaw, Mich. His personality, his play, his edge have made their chemistry work for four rings. nba.com/news/draymond-… – 10:12 AM
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson grew up in the NBA life, sons of players. Draymond Green grew up raised with siblings by a single mother in Saginaw, Mich. His personality, his play, his edge have made their chemistry work for four rings. nba.com/news/draymond-… – 10:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best playoff win percentage of all time:
.703 — Draymond Green
.703 — Klay Thompson
.694 — Steph Curry
The greatest Big 3 ever? pic.twitter.com/Z2DjMPY6p0 – 9:51 AM
Best playoff win percentage of all time:
.703 — Draymond Green
.703 — Klay Thompson
.694 — Steph Curry
The greatest Big 3 ever? pic.twitter.com/Z2DjMPY6p0 – 9:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum shot 37.5% when guarded by Andrew Wiggins.
Jaylen Brown shot 29.4% when guarded by Draymond Green, 1-15 from three. pic.twitter.com/RvXDODLhi0 – 9:15 AM
Jayson Tatum shot 37.5% when guarded by Andrew Wiggins.
Jaylen Brown shot 29.4% when guarded by Draymond Green, 1-15 from three. pic.twitter.com/RvXDODLhi0 – 9:15 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
A lot of folks don’t remember or know how bad the Warriors were before Steph, Klay & Dray came together. Run TMC broke up too soon. Had flashes with CWebb & We Believe. Fans were ready to riot when they traded Monta Ellis. They’ve now surpassed the Bulls in all-time championships – 9:07 AM
A lot of folks don’t remember or know how bad the Warriors were before Steph, Klay & Dray came together. Run TMC broke up too soon. Had flashes with CWebb & We Believe. Fans were ready to riot when they traded Monta Ellis. They’ve now surpassed the Bulls in all-time championships – 9:07 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
From The Draymond Green Show, four-time NBA champion @Andre Iguodala talks Heat: “Me going to Miami and experiencing the Miami Heat culture, that really helped me come back and accept the role I had. … I knew I could still be impactful.” – 8:40 AM
From The Draymond Green Show, four-time NBA champion @Andre Iguodala talks Heat: “Me going to Miami and experiencing the Miami Heat culture, that really helped me come back and accept the role I had. … I knew I could still be impactful.” – 8:40 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
On the epic and improbable journey to legend status for the Warriors’ trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green.
They’re in a new realm now.
https://t.co/YVs4JqxMUk pic.twitter.com/FZ4Xnn99Ip – 8:40 AM
On the epic and improbable journey to legend status for the Warriors’ trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green.
They’re in a new realm now.
https://t.co/YVs4JqxMUk pic.twitter.com/FZ4Xnn99Ip – 8:40 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Asked Draymond about the Warriors’ f-you Draymond chant in the locker room. “It’s beautiful. You embrace the tough times and that’s what we do and that’s how we come out on top. For us it was a beautiful thing. To hear my teammates chant that, it don’t get much better than that.” – 2:05 AM
Asked Draymond about the Warriors’ f-you Draymond chant in the locker room. “It’s beautiful. You embrace the tough times and that’s what we do and that’s how we come out on top. For us it was a beautiful thing. To hear my teammates chant that, it don’t get much better than that.” – 2:05 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond says he has never heard a crowd chant “F you Draymond!” He says he had an “awful” Game 3 but “Game 6, I dominated… for me it was just about staying the course… for me, what better time to put it together tonight. I don’t think I heard F you Draymond tonight.” – 1:20 AM
Draymond says he has never heard a crowd chant “F you Draymond!” He says he had an “awful” Game 3 but “Game 6, I dominated… for me it was just about staying the course… for me, what better time to put it together tonight. I don’t think I heard F you Draymond tonight.” – 1:20 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green: “I don’t think I heard, ‘Ef you, Draymond’ all night. They couldn’t.” – 1:19 AM
Draymond Green: “I don’t think I heard, ‘Ef you, Draymond’ all night. They couldn’t.” – 1:19 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
3 observations from Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where Steph Curry added another accolade to a legacy that should’ve already been cemented, including:
– a massive turnaround
– Draymond delivers
– Boston’s biggest issue takes center stage
warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 1:19 AM
3 observations from Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where Steph Curry added another accolade to a legacy that should’ve already been cemented, including:
– a massive turnaround
– Draymond delivers
– Boston’s biggest issue takes center stage
warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 1:19 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green says he’s still doing his Draymond Green podcast and might have Steph, Klay and Poole on. He reminds everyone that they better not let the Warriors win a championship again. “They let us win a championship. And you’re going to hear about it.” – 1:17 AM
Draymond Green says he’s still doing his Draymond Green podcast and might have Steph, Klay and Poole on. He reminds everyone that they better not let the Warriors win a championship again. “They let us win a championship. And you’re going to hear about it.” – 1:17 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Draymond Green: “Y’all gon’ get this podcast, all summer and next year, too” – 1:17 AM
Draymond Green: “Y’all gon’ get this podcast, all summer and next year, too” – 1:17 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green’s about to record the Draymond Green Show live from the NBA Finals. Says he might have Jordan Poole on, Steph Curry on, Klay Thompson on and maybe even his kids.
“It’s about to be an incredible episode.” – 1:17 AM
Draymond Green’s about to record the Draymond Green Show live from the NBA Finals. Says he might have Jordan Poole on, Steph Curry on, Klay Thompson on and maybe even his kids.
“It’s about to be an incredible episode.” – 1:17 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “They gon get this podcast… They gonna get it all summer and next year, too!” – 1:17 AM
Draymond Green: “They gon get this podcast… They gonna get it all summer and next year, too!” – 1:17 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green was asked if he’s going to record a podcast tonight.
“Tune in,” he said. “It’s going to be epic.” – 1:16 AM
Draymond Green was asked if he’s going to record a podcast tonight.
“Tune in,” he said. “It’s going to be epic.” – 1:16 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Great point by Draymond Green that people get distracted by the Warriors “sexy offense” and forget about their defense. He notes they won this series because of their defense. – 1:16 AM
Great point by Draymond Green that people get distracted by the Warriors “sexy offense” and forget about their defense. He notes they won this series because of their defense. – 1:16 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Draymond Green: “When you have such a sexy offense…it’s always going to be sexier and people are going to appreciate that more…but we beat them because of our defense.” – 1:15 AM
Draymond Green: “When you have such a sexy offense…it’s always going to be sexier and people are going to appreciate that more…but we beat them because of our defense.” – 1:15 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“For us, it’s just about getting back to these moments.”
Draymond Green on the glue that keeps him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together.
(Watch the whole video to see some adorable moments from his kids). pic.twitter.com/k3tckKTgqn – 1:12 AM
“For us, it’s just about getting back to these moments.”
Draymond Green on the glue that keeps him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together.
(Watch the whole video to see some adorable moments from his kids). pic.twitter.com/k3tckKTgqn – 1:12 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green on Steph Curry: “He carried us and we’re here as champions.” – 1:12 AM
Draymond Green on Steph Curry: “He carried us and we’re here as champions.” – 1:12 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Splash brothers strikes back! An amazing story for an amazing friendship! Steph and Klay (and Draymond Green of course) made the Warriors a powerhouse! A team that no one wants to play against. A championship-caliber team. #NBAFinals #GoldenState pic.twitter.com/bo85VoaJrk – 12:57 AM
Splash brothers strikes back! An amazing story for an amazing friendship! Steph and Klay (and Draymond Green of course) made the Warriors a powerhouse! A team that no one wants to play against. A championship-caliber team. #NBAFinals #GoldenState pic.twitter.com/bo85VoaJrk – 12:57 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
This was a vintage Draymond game. Looked like the best defensive player in the league. – 12:52 AM
This was a vintage Draymond game. Looked like the best defensive player in the league. – 12:52 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Kudos to Andre Iguodala for plugging his own podcast during his postgame session. Don’t let Draymond get all the shine – 12:48 AM
Kudos to Andre Iguodala for plugging his own podcast during his postgame session. Don’t let Draymond get all the shine – 12:48 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevon Looney on the Warriors chanting “Fuck you, Draymond” in the locker room after the game
“Draymond been yelling at us all year, too” he said, as both he and Otto Porter Jr. erupted in laughter. – 12:40 AM
Kevon Looney on the Warriors chanting “Fuck you, Draymond” in the locker room after the game
“Draymond been yelling at us all year, too” he said, as both he and Otto Porter Jr. erupted in laughter. – 12:40 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“**** you Draymond” was, indeed, being chanted in the Warriors’ locker room.
I believe this is his greatest moment ever. – 12:40 AM
“**** you Draymond” was, indeed, being chanted in the Warriors’ locker room.
I believe this is his greatest moment ever. – 12:40 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette SEASON FINALE is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– #NBAFinals Game 6
– Steph Curry ascends to basketball immortality
– Draymond Pantheon game
– Mark Tatum the only Tatum to show up
– Wiggins :: Pippen
– Definition of a Dynasty, 90s Bulls
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=d9lr12… – 12:16 AM
Radio Roulette SEASON FINALE is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– #NBAFinals Game 6
– Steph Curry ascends to basketball immortality
– Draymond Pantheon game
– Mark Tatum the only Tatum to show up
– Wiggins :: Pippen
– Definition of a Dynasty, 90s Bulls
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=d9lr12… – 12:16 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In the champs locker room, the chant goes, derisively but hilariously: “Fuck you Draymond!” – 12:08 AM
In the champs locker room, the chant goes, derisively but hilariously: “Fuck you Draymond!” – 12:08 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond and Kerr talking that talk pic.twitter.com/VmDbC5GUAq – 12:03 AM
Draymond and Kerr talking that talk pic.twitter.com/VmDbC5GUAq – 12:03 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
DRAYMOND GREEN
4️ NBA titles
4️ All-Star selections
2️ All-NBA selections
2️ Olympic titles
1️ DPOY award
1️ Podcast
Say what you want about him, but that’s quite a resume. – 12:02 AM
DRAYMOND GREEN
4️ NBA titles
4️ All-Star selections
2️ All-NBA selections
2️ Olympic titles
1️ DPOY award
1️ Podcast
Say what you want about him, but that’s quite a resume. – 12:02 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Who got receipts from all those tweets clowning Golden St, Kerr, Draymond and Steph after they lost that play-in game to Memphis? Somebody gotta be petty enough to bring all that back. Twitter needs to give them all a scarlet letter 🤣 – 11:56 PM
Who got receipts from all those tweets clowning Golden St, Kerr, Draymond and Steph after they lost that play-in game to Memphis? Somebody gotta be petty enough to bring all that back. Twitter needs to give them all a scarlet letter 🤣 – 11:56 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
So, the reaction podcast from Draymond Green should be worth a listen. – 11:51 PM
So, the reaction podcast from Draymond Green should be worth a listen. – 11:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Congrats to Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for clinching their spots on the NBA’s 100th Anniversary Team. – 11:51 PM
Congrats to Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for clinching their spots on the NBA’s 100th Anniversary Team. – 11:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Draymond Podcast should be live if possible tonight with the entire roster on as guests. Drinks flowing – 11:50 PM
The Draymond Podcast should be live if possible tonight with the entire roster on as guests. Drinks flowing – 11:50 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
If they gave out MVPs for individual games, Draymond Green gets the trophy for the clincher. He set the tone, was absolutely everywhere. – 11:49 PM
If they gave out MVPs for individual games, Draymond Green gets the trophy for the clincher. He set the tone, was absolutely everywhere. – 11:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green: “Welcome back to the Warriors Invitational.” – 11:47 PM
Draymond Green: “Welcome back to the Warriors Invitational.” – 11:47 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
The most important postgame question: will there be a Draymond podcast? – 11:47 PM
The most important postgame question: will there be a Draymond podcast? – 11:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Draymond Green and Steve Kerr started this season with an Olympic gold medal. It ends with a world championship. – 11:42 PM
Draymond Green and Steve Kerr started this season with an Olympic gold medal. It ends with a world championship. – 11:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total number of NBA Finals games with more than 30 points, 5 made three-pointers and 5 rebounds:
Stephen Curry: 6
Every other player in NBA history COMBINED: 6
(LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Rashard Lewis and Kobe Bryant each have one such game) – 11:36 PM
Total number of NBA Finals games with more than 30 points, 5 made three-pointers and 5 rebounds:
Stephen Curry: 6
Every other player in NBA history COMBINED: 6
(LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Rashard Lewis and Kobe Bryant each have one such game) – 11:36 PM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
I don’t hear the Draymond slander now!!!!showed up and showed out when it most counted and #30 is a 10 10 player of all time he didn’t even need the finals mvp to prove that he changed the game and now he has one! Book it – 11:35 PM
I don’t hear the Draymond slander now!!!!showed up and showed out when it most counted and #30 is a 10 10 player of all time he didn’t even need the finals mvp to prove that he changed the game and now he has one! Book it – 11:35 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Dray was so locked in. Proves he can always be this guy when he wants. Impact player all game. – 11:34 PM
Dray was so locked in. Proves he can always be this guy when he wants. Impact player all game. – 11:34 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Draymond Green to Grant Williams:
“Y’all will be back, no doubt about it.” – 11:31 PM
Draymond Green to Grant Williams:
“Y’all will be back, no doubt about it.” – 11:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a fourth NBA title for the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr core. Bolsters their legacies with what appears to be plenty left in the tank and a younger part of the roster layering under them. – 11:30 PM
That’s a fourth NBA title for the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steve Kerr core. Bolsters their legacies with what appears to be plenty left in the tank and a younger part of the roster layering under them. – 11:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Draymond walking into his next recording pic.twitter.com/rrM0FukGrZ – 11:30 PM
Draymond walking into his next recording pic.twitter.com/rrM0FukGrZ – 11:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Draymond Green just told several Celtics “Y’all will be back. No doubt about it.” – 11:29 PM
Draymond Green just told several Celtics “Y’all will be back. No doubt about it.” – 11:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Game 6 Dray:
12 PTS
12 REB
8 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
2 3PT
Showed up when it mattered most. pic.twitter.com/1LQB1QmNPe – 11:28 PM
Game 6 Dray:
12 PTS
12 REB
8 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
2 3PT
Showed up when it mattered most. pic.twitter.com/1LQB1QmNPe – 11:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 103-90 and have won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are one of the greatest trios ever. This is one of the best dynasties in all of sports. Unreal. – 11:28 PM
Warriors win 103-90 and have won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are one of the greatest trios ever. This is one of the best dynasties in all of sports. Unreal. – 11:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Even during the middle of the Warriors’ dynasty run, they talked openly about trying to become this generation’s version of the Spurs. My piece four years ago from interesting perspective from Lacob, Kerr, Myers & Draymond https://t.co/tDvDixGdb2 pic.twitter.com/bTKdt3rHkh – 11:28 PM
Even during the middle of the Warriors’ dynasty run, they talked openly about trying to become this generation’s version of the Spurs. My piece four years ago from interesting perspective from Lacob, Kerr, Myers & Draymond https://t.co/tDvDixGdb2 pic.twitter.com/bTKdt3rHkh – 11:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It was a bad breakup, but aye … Draymond Green was right about the Warriors not needing KD. – 11:27 PM
It was a bad breakup, but aye … Draymond Green was right about the Warriors not needing KD. – 11:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry extremely emotional with 63 seconds left and title basically clinched. Draymond Green had to come over and remind him to box out on the free throw rebound. – 11:26 PM
Steph Curry extremely emotional with 63 seconds left and title basically clinched. Draymond Green had to come over and remind him to box out on the free throw rebound. – 11:26 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Steph did his thing. But Cs fans won’t like hearing this b/c but its true: Draymond Green took their heart from the opening tip. Absolutely gutted them #NBAFinals – 11:25 PM
Steph did his thing. But Cs fans won’t like hearing this b/c but its true: Draymond Green took their heart from the opening tip. Absolutely gutted them #NBAFinals – 11:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That is it. Game is over. Golden State is up 15 with 1:30 left and Boston has had no chance to slow the Warriors.
Masterful job by Steph Curry in every way. Wiggins was sensational. Draymond found his rhythm and put on a defensive masterclass.
That is 4 titles now. Amazing. – 11:24 PM
That is it. Game is over. Golden State is up 15 with 1:30 left and Boston has had no chance to slow the Warriors.
Masterful job by Steph Curry in every way. Wiggins was sensational. Draymond found his rhythm and put on a defensive masterclass.
That is 4 titles now. Amazing. – 11:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And Draymond waiving bye to the fans headed to the exits. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:23 PM
And Draymond waiving bye to the fans headed to the exits. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This really feels like one of Draymond Green’s greatest performances. He’s defending the Celtics drives like he knows what’s coming before they do. – 11:20 PM
This really feels like one of Draymond Green’s greatest performances. He’s defending the Celtics drives like he knows what’s coming before they do. – 11:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This qualifies as one of Draymond Green’s all-timers, considering matchup/moment. Sitting at 12 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks. Everywhere defensively. Three timely jumpers. Controlling the game late. Just had Kerr take timeout to get Curry a breather. – 11:18 PM
This qualifies as one of Draymond Green’s all-timers, considering matchup/moment. Sitting at 12 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks. Everywhere defensively. Three timely jumpers. Controlling the game late. Just had Kerr take timeout to get Curry a breather. – 11:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Draymond has come a long way from where he was after the first three games of this series. This is a Tour de Force performance tonight. 11 rebounds and seemingly all of them are grown man boards. Not to mention 10 pts, 7 assts, 2 stls and 2 blks – 11:11 PM
Draymond has come a long way from where he was after the first three games of this series. This is a Tour de Force performance tonight. 11 rebounds and seemingly all of them are grown man boards. Not to mention 10 pts, 7 assts, 2 stls and 2 blks – 11:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Draymond’s next podcast is going to draw bigger numbers than Top Gun 2. – 11:10 PM
Draymond’s next podcast is going to draw bigger numbers than Top Gun 2. – 11:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond with 6:47 remaining: 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, two steals. Massive impact – 11:09 PM
Draymond with 6:47 remaining: 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, two steals. Massive impact – 11:09 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Unbelievable Draymond game tonight, and just generally a hall of fame response after it looked like he was going to cost them this series. – 11:08 PM
Unbelievable Draymond game tonight, and just generally a hall of fame response after it looked like he was going to cost them this series. – 11:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a monster rebound from Draymond on that near 3pt make by Boston. – 11:05 PM
What a monster rebound from Draymond on that near 3pt make by Boston. – 11:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Draymond Green is on the verge of another triple-double in the NBA Finals.
The only players in NBA history with more in the Finals are LeBron Jame (11) and Magic Johnson (8). – 10:59 PM
Draymond Green is on the verge of another triple-double in the NBA Finals.
The only players in NBA history with more in the Finals are LeBron Jame (11) and Magic Johnson (8). – 10:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Poole, Klay, GP2, Wiggins and Draymond to start the fourth quarter
No Steph. – 10:59 PM
Poole, Klay, GP2, Wiggins and Draymond to start the fourth quarter
No Steph. – 10:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay, Poole, Draymond, Wiggins and Payton II to start the fourth quarter for the Warriors – 10:59 PM
Klay, Poole, Draymond, Wiggins and Payton II to start the fourth quarter for the Warriors – 10:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 3; Warriors 76, Celtics 66
-Warriors get sloppy, Celtics fight back
-Klay/Wiggins combined 10/32 FG
-Draymond: 10p, 9r, 7a, nasty D – best gm of the series
-Given BOS 19 points off 13 turnovers – 10:58 PM
After 3; Warriors 76, Celtics 66
-Warriors get sloppy, Celtics fight back
-Klay/Wiggins combined 10/32 FG
-Draymond: 10p, 9r, 7a, nasty D – best gm of the series
-Given BOS 19 points off 13 turnovers – 10:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nah Draymond Green getting to do this in Boston right now is amazing lol
This should go well – 10:57 PM
Nah Draymond Green getting to do this in Boston right now is amazing lol
This should go well – 10:57 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
My dog Draymond shushed the crowd after a wide-open mid range jumper 😭 – 10:57 PM
My dog Draymond shushed the crowd after a wide-open mid range jumper 😭 – 10:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond telling the crowd to pipe down after an 18-footer…nearing triple-double range. 8-7-9
76-66 after 3. Still a ballgame – 10:56 PM
Draymond telling the crowd to pipe down after an 18-footer…nearing triple-double range. 8-7-9
76-66 after 3. Still a ballgame – 10:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As TD Garden roared at its loudest, Draymond Green buries a deep jumper before motioning to the crowd to pipe down. – 10:54 PM
As TD Garden roared at its loudest, Draymond Green buries a deep jumper before motioning to the crowd to pipe down. – 10:54 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
it’s insane that for the past several years everyone alive has known what golden state’s secondary break is going to be
with draymond pitching to a relocating steph
and yet it continues to be this effective – 10:39 PM
it’s insane that for the past several years everyone alive has known what golden state’s secondary break is going to be
with draymond pitching to a relocating steph
and yet it continues to be this effective – 10:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Draymond pod gonna be an all-timer. Finals MVP IMO. Most Valuable Podcaster. – 10:37 PM
Draymond pod gonna be an all-timer. Finals MVP IMO. Most Valuable Podcaster. – 10:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Draymond Green is vibing to Jack Harlow sitting at the scorer’s table while Ime Udoka is laying into his team on the bench. – 10:36 PM
Draymond Green is vibing to Jack Harlow sitting at the scorer’s table while Ime Udoka is laying into his team on the bench. – 10:36 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
It’s as if Steph, Draymond and Klay have been playing together for 10 years pic.twitter.com/IfBEvXd5SD – 10:34 PM
It’s as if Steph, Draymond and Klay have been playing together for 10 years pic.twitter.com/IfBEvXd5SD – 10:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Six 3-pointers for the Warriors to start the 3rd. 3 from Steph is what it is… 2 from Porter and 1 from Draymond just sucks the life out of a team – 10:33 PM
Six 3-pointers for the Warriors to start the 3rd. 3 from Steph is what it is… 2 from Porter and 1 from Draymond just sucks the life out of a team – 10:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Good lord, that sequence from Golden State was just unreal. So fun to watch. The Kick out to Draymond, pass to Curry into a screen, dance around long three, just amazing. It’s normal for them but still amazing. – 10:33 PM
Good lord, that sequence from Golden State was just unreal. So fun to watch. The Kick out to Draymond, pass to Curry into a screen, dance around long three, just amazing. It’s normal for them but still amazing. – 10:33 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Draymond Green nails 2nd three of this Game 6, now has 8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists early in the 3rd quarter. Steve Kerr this is the impact he needs Draymond to have. – 10:26 PM
Draymond Green nails 2nd three of this Game 6, now has 8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists early in the 3rd quarter. Steve Kerr this is the impact he needs Draymond to have. – 10:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Two 3-pointers for Draymond Green
The Warriors are 34-7 all time in the playoffs when he makes at least two 3-pointers – 10:26 PM
Two 3-pointers for Draymond Green
The Warriors are 34-7 all time in the playoffs when he makes at least two 3-pointers – 10:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has now made two 3-pointers in Game 6. You know what that means. – 10:26 PM
Draymond Green has now made two 3-pointers in Game 6. You know what that means. – 10:26 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
is there a more deflating shot in the history of basketball than a late-clock three by draymond? – 10:26 PM
is there a more deflating shot in the history of basketball than a late-clock three by draymond? – 10:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Draymond with another 3. It’s their night. #Warriors #Celtics – 10:25 PM
Draymond with another 3. It’s their night. #Warriors #Celtics – 10:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Five points, seven rebounds and five assists for Draymond in the first half.
And on defense: held Boston to 2-of-7 shooting as the primary defender, including a combined 0-of-4 from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. – 10:24 PM
Five points, seven rebounds and five assists for Draymond in the first half.
And on defense: held Boston to 2-of-7 shooting as the primary defender, including a combined 0-of-4 from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. – 10:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a fan of never getting replays of bit end of quarter plays like that Draymond goaltend because the producer already has some “going into halftime” diddy lined up. – 10:22 PM
Not a fan of never getting replays of bit end of quarter plays like that Draymond goaltend because the producer already has some “going into halftime” diddy lined up. – 10:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The play where Draymond guarded Tatum one on one on the break and he stunted to his left to bait Tatum into the euro step and managed to go vertical without fouling to force a wild airball was one of the best plays of the postseason. He’s truly one of the best defenders ever. – 10:19 PM
The play where Draymond guarded Tatum one on one on the break and he stunted to his left to bait Tatum into the euro step and managed to go vertical without fouling to force a wild airball was one of the best plays of the postseason. He’s truly one of the best defenders ever. – 10:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
not sure i can ever remember seeing a team so lost in transition. tatum just flipped that shot over his shoulder. draymond has been ridiculous. – 10:07 PM
not sure i can ever remember seeing a team so lost in transition. tatum just flipped that shot over his shoulder. draymond has been ridiculous. – 10:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Draymond told Steph to come off the screen. Celtics switched. Klay slips. Draymond throws a bullet to him. Will never get tired of watching these dudes play together. – 10:04 PM
Draymond told Steph to come off the screen. Celtics switched. Klay slips. Draymond throws a bullet to him. Will never get tired of watching these dudes play together. – 10:04 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
As the President, Vice President, CEO, CFO and CMO of “The Draymond Green Fan Club,” I am really enjoying this 1st half – 10:03 PM
As the President, Vice President, CEO, CFO and CMO of “The Draymond Green Fan Club,” I am really enjoying this 1st half – 10:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
watch Draymond bait the Celtics into this. pic.twitter.com/40Fuj8oB2K – 10:03 PM
watch Draymond bait the Celtics into this. pic.twitter.com/40Fuj8oB2K – 10:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond right now: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, +16 – 10:02 PM
Draymond right now: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, +16 – 10:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Wow that pass from Draymond was something else. Celtics up to 11 turnovers now – 10:02 PM
Wow that pass from Draymond was something else. Celtics up to 11 turnovers now – 10:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Six rebounds, five assists and a defensive clinic from Draymond Green in this first half. Called out the cut and then pinpointed that last pass to a cutting Klay Thompson to give the Warriors an 18-point lead. Largest of this first half. – 10:02 PM
Six rebounds, five assists and a defensive clinic from Draymond Green in this first half. Called out the cut and then pinpointed that last pass to a cutting Klay Thompson to give the Warriors an 18-point lead. Largest of this first half. – 10:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Peak Draymond. Defense, passing. Cutting. Celtics fans booing. 51-33. The life is leaving before halftime… – 10:01 PM
Peak Draymond. Defense, passing. Cutting. Celtics fans booing. 51-33. The life is leaving before halftime… – 10:01 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond has wanted to showtime a couple times on the break. Playing like a Celtic with that turnover – 9:58 PM
Draymond has wanted to showtime a couple times on the break. Playing like a Celtic with that turnover – 9:58 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Good Jordan Poole and a Draymond 3? Yeah we can move onto the second half now. No way Celtics lead heading into the second half. – 9:39 PM
Good Jordan Poole and a Draymond 3? Yeah we can move onto the second half now. No way Celtics lead heading into the second half. – 9:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Well that was an interesting 1st qtr. Celtics come out with that energy and go on a run. A lot of whistles. Warriors respond with their own run. Draymond hits a three. – 9:37 PM
Well that was an interesting 1st qtr. Celtics come out with that energy and go on a run. A lot of whistles. Warriors respond with their own run. Draymond hits a three. – 9:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics finish the quarter 3-13 with 4 turnovers.
Warriors get tough 3’s from Steph and Poole…Draymond knocks down his first of the series.
A 25-8 close and Golden State up 27-22 after 1. – 9:37 PM
Celtics finish the quarter 3-13 with 4 turnovers.
Warriors get tough 3’s from Steph and Poole…Draymond knocks down his first of the series.
A 25-8 close and Golden State up 27-22 after 1. – 9:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green 3-pointer. Stephen Curry 3-pointer. Jordan Poole 3-pointer.
Warriors close the first on an 11-0 run to go up 27-22.
At one point, they trailed the Celtics by 12. – 9:36 PM
Draymond Green 3-pointer. Stephen Curry 3-pointer. Jordan Poole 3-pointer.
Warriors close the first on an 11-0 run to go up 27-22.
At one point, they trailed the Celtics by 12. – 9:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors fall behind 12-2, storm back for 27-22 lead after 1 quarter.
-Tightened the defense
-Hammered the glass
-Moved the ball
-Draymond hits a 3, which tends to bring them luck – 9:35 PM
Warriors fall behind 12-2, storm back for 27-22 lead after 1 quarter.
-Tightened the defense
-Hammered the glass
-Moved the ball
-Draymond hits a 3, which tends to bring them luck – 9:35 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Draymond after hitting his first 3 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/R4m1eJ9WWF – 9:35 PM
Draymond after hitting his first 3 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/R4m1eJ9WWF – 9:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That was Draymond Green’s first made 3 of the series. He’d missed his first 12. It was part of an 11-0 Warriors surge to close the first quarter and jump up five. Draymond 3, Curry 3, Poole 3 in final 80 seconds of quarter. – 9:35 PM
That was Draymond Green’s first made 3 of the series. He’d missed his first 12. It was part of an 11-0 Warriors surge to close the first quarter and jump up five. Draymond 3, Curry 3, Poole 3 in final 80 seconds of quarter. – 9:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Just a disaster of a finish to that first quarter for the Celtics.
Draymond hits his first 3 of series, Steph hits an impossible one, and Jordan Poole takes one with 18 seconds left on the shot clock and banks it in. – 9:34 PM
Just a disaster of a finish to that first quarter for the Celtics.
Draymond hits his first 3 of series, Steph hits an impossible one, and Jordan Poole takes one with 18 seconds left on the shot clock and banks it in. – 9:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Just putting this out there:
The Warriors are 19-1 when Draymond Green makes 1 three this season. pic.twitter.com/R0DBRnMQPl – 9:34 PM
Just putting this out there:
The Warriors are 19-1 when Draymond Green makes 1 three this season. pic.twitter.com/R0DBRnMQPl – 9:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Draymond hitting a 3 feels like one of those prophetic moments of the end of the series. Something that abnormal could only exist at the end. – 9:34 PM
Draymond hitting a 3 feels like one of those prophetic moments of the end of the series. Something that abnormal could only exist at the end. – 9:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After missing his first 12 3s to begin the series, Draymond Green buries one in the corner here late in the first.
And, after going up 12-2, Boston allowed the Warriors to close the first quarter with a 25-10 run, and the Warriors now lead 27-22 after 1. – 9:34 PM
After missing his first 12 3s to begin the series, Draymond Green buries one in the corner here late in the first.
And, after going up 12-2, Boston allowed the Warriors to close the first quarter with a 25-10 run, and the Warriors now lead 27-22 after 1. – 9:34 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors were 13-1 in the regular season and are 6-0 so far in the postseason when Draymond Green makes a three. – 9:33 PM
Warriors were 13-1 in the regular season and are 6-0 so far in the postseason when Draymond Green makes a three. – 9:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond with a corner 3. His first make in 13 tries from deep – 9:32 PM
Draymond with a corner 3. His first make in 13 tries from deep – 9:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kevon Looney is playing in his 104th game of the season (reg season & playoffs), tying Klay Thompson (2015-16) & Draymond Green (2015-16) for the most games played in a season in Warriors franchise history. – 9:32 PM
Kevon Looney is playing in his 104th game of the season (reg season & playoffs), tying Klay Thompson (2015-16) & Draymond Green (2015-16) for the most games played in a season in Warriors franchise history. – 9:32 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Just watch Draymond here. He’s all over the place and disrupting everything pic.twitter.com/frvdo3wS6G – 9:12 PM
Just watch Draymond here. He’s all over the place and disrupting everything pic.twitter.com/frvdo3wS6G – 9:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics defense is now pressing up on Draymond with the ball after spending the series sagging off him to clog the cross-cuts in the lane. – 9:10 PM
Celtics defense is now pressing up on Draymond with the ball after spending the series sagging off him to clog the cross-cuts in the lane. – 9:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph sets up Draymond for the first bucket of the night. Game 6 is here, folks – 9:09 PM
Steph sets up Draymond for the first bucket of the night. Game 6 is here, folks – 9:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green with the first two points of the night for the Warriors – 9:09 PM
Draymond Green with the first two points of the night for the Warriors – 9:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters for Game 6:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Draymond Green – 8:36 PM
Warriors starters for Game 6:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Draymond Green – 8:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 16, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 6 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green
OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/9CSOXYU8cE – 8:36 PM
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 16, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 6 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green
OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/9CSOXYU8cE – 8:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 6:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:33 PM
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 6:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:33 PM
Alok Pattani @AlokPattani
With a win tonight (or Game 7), Steph Curry/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green will pass Larry Bird/Kevin McHale/Robert Parish for 2nd-most playoff games won by an All-@NBA trio (both trios currently have 92 wins). #1 such trio: Tim Duncan/Tony Parker/Manu Ginobili (126 playoff wins!). – 8:03 PM
With a win tonight (or Game 7), Steph Curry/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green will pass Larry Bird/Kevin McHale/Robert Parish for 2nd-most playoff games won by an All-@NBA trio (both trios currently have 92 wins). #1 such trio: Tim Duncan/Tony Parker/Manu Ginobili (126 playoff wins!). – 8:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2022 NBA Finals: The End is Nigh w/ @MoDakhil_NBA
🔘 Celtics O (3:27)
🔘 Tatum (14:09)
🔘 Wiggins (17:26)
🔘 Dray (23:02)
🔘 Steph (28:05)
🔘 Adjustments (34:20)
🎧 https://t.co/uaK1Nrlr8l
🍎 https://t.co/PVUwW8PcMp
✳️ https://t.co/GN2ZwirRcT
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AQV1c1uKbR – 5:31 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2022 NBA Finals: The End is Nigh w/ @MoDakhil_NBA
🔘 Celtics O (3:27)
🔘 Tatum (14:09)
🔘 Wiggins (17:26)
🔘 Dray (23:02)
🔘 Steph (28:05)
🔘 Adjustments (34:20)
🎧 https://t.co/uaK1Nrlr8l
🍎 https://t.co/PVUwW8PcMp
✳️ https://t.co/GN2ZwirRcT
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AQV1c1uKbR – 5:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Golden State Warriors Draymond Green had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a title-clinching win over the Cavs in Game 6 of the Finals.
Green is the franchise’s all-time leader in triple-doubles in both the regular season (31) and postseason (10). pic.twitter.com/LyPrkgYsta – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Golden State Warriors Draymond Green had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a title-clinching win over the Cavs in Game 6 of the Finals.
Green is the franchise’s all-time leader in triple-doubles in both the regular season (31) and postseason (10). pic.twitter.com/LyPrkgYsta – 4:01 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
A fun reunion & sit-down interview w/ Draymond Green during the NBA Finals as the Warriors head into Game 6 with the chance to win another NBA title 🏀🏆 #NBAFinals #Warriors #Celtics pic.twitter.com/WwcHlswBnL – 3:35 PM
A fun reunion & sit-down interview w/ Draymond Green during the NBA Finals as the Warriors head into Game 6 with the chance to win another NBA title 🏀🏆 #NBAFinals #Warriors #Celtics pic.twitter.com/WwcHlswBnL – 3:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette viewers know this already, but ive got a huge sweat tonight if you’re looking to root for/against something.
The total rebound tally coming into Game 6:
Wiggins 47
Looney 38
Tatum 38
R Will 38
Horford 37
Brown 37
Draymond 37
See you guys after the final buzzer. pic.twitter.com/gBEi6TItMa – 2:47 PM
Radio Roulette viewers know this already, but ive got a huge sweat tonight if you’re looking to root for/against something.
The total rebound tally coming into Game 6:
Wiggins 47
Looney 38
Tatum 38
R Will 38
Horford 37
Brown 37
Draymond 37
See you guys after the final buzzer. pic.twitter.com/gBEi6TItMa – 2:47 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Hit the streets of Boston to chat with Celtics fans about the Warriors and the Bay Area.
What I learned:
A lot of nervous energy here. And no love lost for Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/wRk7gAQvdG – 1:27 PM
Hit the streets of Boston to chat with Celtics fans about the Warriors and the Bay Area.
What I learned:
A lot of nervous energy here. And no love lost for Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/wRk7gAQvdG – 1:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond grooving to Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative” pic.twitter.com/bWZmv2Uhix – 1:03 PM
Draymond grooving to Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative” pic.twitter.com/bWZmv2Uhix – 1:03 PM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: Kenny Atkinson had phoned all of Charlotte’s assistant coaches, and was planning to meet with every Hornets staffer next week after arriving in town ahead of the NBA Draft. Certainly a stunning turn of events. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 19, 2022
Kylen Mills: JORDAN POOLE EXTENSION: Poole is asked about if he expects to be offered an extension by the Warriors, if he will “get a bag”. He says he hasn’t thought about it, deflects a follow up & says he doesn’t know about finances he only spent 2 years in school. #dubnation #goldblooded -via Twitter @KylenMills / June 19, 2022
JD Shaw: The Warriors hosted a free-agent mini camp today that included 10-year NBA veteran Tyreke Evans, along with G League players such as Justin Tillman and Louis King, @HoopsRumors has learned. Evans also worked out for Golden State in March. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / June 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.