James Harden: Three-year deal in Philadelphia?

In a couple weeks, Bradley Beal’s future might look a lot clearer. At this point, the Washington star isn’t tipping his hand. When asked Saturday about how he expects the start of free agency to go, he replied: “Crazy probably — like it always is.” When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, his response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.” -via basketballnews.com / June 19, 2022