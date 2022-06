Lakers want Bradley Beal?

However, it sounds like if the return is great enough, Los Angeles will ship out those ever-valuable first-round picks. In a recent episode of his The Void podcast, Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor suggested that the Lakers have some level of interest in trying to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal. “The one name that I’ve heard recently is Bradley Beal as another guy that they want. I’m not sure if the interest is as mutual. You know Beal, it seems like Miami would be more of the threat to take him away from Washington. I don’t think you can also rule out Boston either because of his relationship with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers are trying to angle for some moves like that using the Russ expiring and the ’27 and the ’29 firsts.”Source: Eric Eulau @ Yardbarker.com