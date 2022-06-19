Rockets keeping Boban Marjanovic?

Rockets keeping Boban Marjanovic?

Main Rumors

Rockets keeping Boban Marjanovic?

June 19, 2022- by

By |

Though the Rockets traded Wood because he no longer fit with the rebuild and to acquire a first-round pick, the Rockets are weighing keeping Marjanovic as one of the center options they are considering. They are not expected to keep other players acquired in the deal — Marquese Chriss, Sterling Brown and Trey Burke.
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If I were the Nuggets, I would simply game plan for a roster with 14 players and reserve the 15th spot for a Boban Marjanovic buyout/release from Houston. – 4:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
For all those asking on behalf of distraught kids … and distraught selves:
How Boban Marjanovic could return to Mavs this season — even after the Christian Wood trade dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…11:58 AM

More on this storyline

After trading Christian Wood to Dallas, now Houston is trying to find a deal for Eric Gordon, with the Rockets widely known to be seeking a first-round pick for Gordon like they managed in the Wood deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 18, 2022
Keith Smith: Per a league source, Trey Burke has exercised his 2022-23 player option. This will clear the road for Dallas and Houston to finalize the Christian Wood trade as soon as draft night after the Mavs pick at #26. Deal has to wait until Mavs actually pick because of Stepien Rule. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 18, 2022

Main Rumors

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home