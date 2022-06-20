Chet Holmgren: I could fit with almost anybody, especially Josh Giddey

Brandon Rahbar: Chet Holmgren on his fit with OKC: “I feel like I could fit in with almost anybody. But especially a point guard like Josh Giddey… he would make life easy for me. With Shai, he doesn’t need any help from anybody. He’s a hell of a player.”
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren on what he’s learned about the Thunder and Presti: “It’s a great organization. They know what they’re doing. They have a proven track record of what they’ve done in the past and they have a vision for what they’re going to do in the future.” – 2:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Chet Holmgren isn’t disclosing which teams he has met with or worked out for, but he says based on his own research and discussions he believes the Kings are a “good organization with a bright future.” – 2:16 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Chet Holmgren kept things very close to the vest. The NBA kept the media availability short, too. It ended after 15 minutes and there were still 14 reporters waiting to get their questions answered.
OKC questions definitely dominated the interview. – 2:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chet Holmgren chose not to divulge who he has and hasn’t worked out for or met with in the pre-draft process, but he does like the potential fit next to Domantas Sabonis, a fellow Zag. “I feel like I could work really well with Domas.” – 2:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren on OKC: “It’s a great organization, great people within it. They know what they’re doing. They have a proven track record. And they have a vision for the future.” – 2:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren said OKC is a “great organization. Great people. They know what they’re doing. They have a great track record and a vision.” – 2:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren “I’m not trying to be any one player, I’m trying to be the first me.” – 2:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Chet Holmgren says he could envision a “Zag connection” with Kings center Domantas Sabonis “whether it’s high-low or however we do it, I feel like I could work really well with Domas.” – 2:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren on his perimeter defense “I put a lot of work into my physical tools. I’ve been blessed with tools you can’t teach. I feel like I can hold my own playing defense away from the rim.” – 2:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chet Holmgren said he’s planning to work his body more and more in his rookie season in the NBA. #NBADraft – 2:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Chet Holmgren on potentially playing with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis: “Those are obviously two great players and a former Zag, so obviously I have high regards for Domas.” – 2:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren on his fit with OKC: “I feel like I could fit in with almost anybody. But especially a point guard like Josh Giddey… he would make life easy for me. With Shai, he doesn’t need any help from anybody. He’s a hell of a player.” – 2:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren on OKC: “I’ve had a few workouts with teams. I’m not gonna disclose as far as who that is or what went down in those workouts. – 2:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren “I feel like I can fit in with anybody, I can highlight other players skills.” Mentioned playing with a point guard like Josh Giddey “would make life easy for me.” And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is “a helluva player” – 2:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Chet Holmgren doesn’t want to disclose who he’s worked out for but says “I can fit in with almost anybody. I’m somebody who highlights other people’s skills” and can also display his own skills. pic.twitter.com/D3k2NRv1lw – 2:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Chet Holmgren said he’s had “a few workouts” with NBA teams, but said he wouldn’t disclose which teams. – 2:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Chet Holmgren says he’s worked out with a few teams but declines to disclose which teams – 2:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Chet Holmgren says he has worked out “for a few teams” but isn’t going to disclose which teams. – 2:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren, the last prospect to meet with the media today, said he’s had a few workouts with teams. He did not disclose which teams. – 2:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Duren on facing Chet Holmgren “two top guys going against each other I loved it, I loved the atmosphere. It was fun. Chet is a great player, it was a good match up.” – 1:46 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I have access to some national media press conferences over the next couple of hours with the following draft prospects, will share any worthy quotes
Jaden Ivey
Johnny Davis
AJ Griffin
Tari Eason
Jalen Duren
Mark Williams
Chet Holmgren – 11:40 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, AJ Griffin, Tari Eason, Jalen Duren and Mark Williams all have pre-draft media availabilities today. – 11:25 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Every draft seems to have at last one polarizing player. But not sure if there has ever been a more polarizing player than Chet Holmgren. si.com/nba/2022/06/20… – 10:43 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, and Theo Maledon are all in Miami according to their Instagram, I wonder if it’s just a vacation coincidence or if they’re all going there to workout together 👀 pic.twitter.com/9auaBNmKOo – 8:54 AM
