John Collins likely to be traded

The likelihood of a John Collins trade, league sources indicate, is as high as it’s ever been. Collins just completed the first season of a five-year, $125 million contract, but the newness of his deal didn’t do anything to downgrade external interest in the 6-foot-9 forward that has bubbled leaguewide since talks broke down between Collins and Hawks on a $90 million extension at the start of the 2020-21 season.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A couple of Hawks-Suns tidbits on John Collins and Clint Capela from the latest Marc Stein newsletter: https://t.co/yihJzGcm20 pic.twitter.com/22LEoZqbSU – 12:10 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.
Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Are more three-pointers in Bam Adebayo’s future? Would a move for John Collins make sense? Answering your questions in this week’s Heat mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
New Lakers assistant Chris Jent was instrumental in helping John Collins become as good of a shooter as he’s developed into. Went from a non-3-point shooter at Wake Forest to being a 38 percent career 3-point shooter with the Hawks. – 6:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat mailbag: Are more three-pointers in Bam Adebayo’s future? Would a move for John Collins make sense? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:59 AM
