John Collins likely to be traded

Amid great anticipation regarding Detroit’s intentions with Jerami Grant (will he finally be traded?) and whether the Pistons will indeed pursue marquee free agents like Ayton or Dallas’ Jalen Brunson, league sources say that the Pistons have very strong interest in re-signing the recently acquired Marvin Bagley III. The former Sacramento King made a positive impression in his half-season in Motown. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022