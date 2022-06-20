Kings, Hawks have discussed John Collins trade

Kings, Hawks have discussed John Collins trade

Kings, Hawks have discussed John Collins trade

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A couple of Hawks-Suns tidbits on John Collins and Clint Capela from the latest Marc Stein newsletter: https://t.co/yihJzGcm20 pic.twitter.com/22LEoZqbSU12:10 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.
theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0…9:24 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Are more three-pointers in Bam Adebayo’s future? Would a move for John Collins make sense? Answering your questions in this week’s Heat mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…6:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
New Lakers assistant Chris Jent was instrumental in helping John Collins become as good of a shooter as he’s developed into. Went from a non-3-point shooter at Wake Forest to being a 38 percent career 3-point shooter with the Hawks. – 6:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat mailbag: Are more three-pointers in Bam Adebayo’s future? Would a move for John Collins make sense? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…9:59 AM

The Hawks are one of the teams to monitor closely this week: sources say they’ve been actively looking to move into the top 10 and are eyeing Portland’s selection at No. 7, among other scenarios. Atlanta appears to have real interest in drafting a guard to pair with Trae Young. And John Collins, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter have all surfaced as trade possibilities. -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2022

