Kings, Hawks have discussed John Collins trade

Sacramento general manager Monte McNair has engaged in conversations around Hawks forward John Collins — among a slew of other established, productive players in the market — but there has been no involvement of the No. 4 pick in the discussions centered on Collins, and McNair will ultimately make the decision on the pick, according to sources.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A couple of Hawks-Suns tidbits on John Collins and Clint Capela from the latest Marc Stein newsletter: https://t.co/yihJzGcm20 pic.twitter.com/22LEoZqbSU – 12:10 PM
A couple of Hawks-Suns tidbits on John Collins and Clint Capela from the latest Marc Stein newsletter: https://t.co/yihJzGcm20 pic.twitter.com/22LEoZqbSU – 12:10 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.
theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… – 9:24 AM
Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.
theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… – 9:24 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Are more three-pointers in Bam Adebayo’s future? Would a move for John Collins make sense? Answering your questions in this week’s Heat mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:06 PM
Are more three-pointers in Bam Adebayo’s future? Would a move for John Collins make sense? Answering your questions in this week’s Heat mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
New Lakers assistant Chris Jent was instrumental in helping John Collins become as good of a shooter as he’s developed into. Went from a non-3-point shooter at Wake Forest to being a 38 percent career 3-point shooter with the Hawks. – 6:03 PM
New Lakers assistant Chris Jent was instrumental in helping John Collins become as good of a shooter as he’s developed into. Went from a non-3-point shooter at Wake Forest to being a 38 percent career 3-point shooter with the Hawks. – 6:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat mailbag: Are more three-pointers in Bam Adebayo’s future? Would a move for John Collins make sense? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:59 AM
This week’s Heat mailbag: Are more three-pointers in Bam Adebayo’s future? Would a move for John Collins make sense? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:59 AM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Wizards president Tommy Sheppard says the fact his team may be trading their first round pick next year due to the Wall/Westbrook deal will not prevent them from trading this year’s pick away. Sounded confident they could acquire another first in the future if needed. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 20, 2022
Quinton Mayo: “I do.” – Tommy Sheppard on if he anticipates a ton of trades on draft night -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / June 20, 2022
The Hawks are one of the teams to monitor closely this week: sources say they’ve been actively looking to move into the top 10 and are eyeing Portland’s selection at No. 7, among other scenarios. Atlanta appears to have real interest in drafting a guard to pair with Trae Young. And John Collins, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter have all surfaced as trade possibilities. -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.