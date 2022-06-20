PJ Tucker opts out and enters free agency

Shams Charania: Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Just catching up, PJ Tucker opting out from the Heat was expected. It merely is the means of securing a higher starting salary next season, and more than a single season. – 7:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
PJ Tucker this season:
7.6 PPG
5.5 RPG
2.1 APG
41.5 3P% (!)
Which contender needs him the most? pic.twitter.com/xTub6WSfXM – 6:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not necessarily surprised PJ Tucker is opting out. It’s a good way for him to secure more money and/or a longer deal.
Heat have to do what they can to keep him. They don’t really another starter-level 4 on the roster.
My guess is he sticks in Miami, where he’s been a great fit. – 6:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: PJ Tucker will decline his $7.35 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021. – 6:08 PM
Tim Reynolds: P.J. Tucker deciding to opt out was 100% expected. This does not mean he’s leaving Miami, source reiterated to AP. It’s likely Heat will fight to keep him, and Tucker made clear to teammates when season ended that he would like to be back. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 20, 2022
