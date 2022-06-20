Stephen Curry during championship celebration: What are they going to say now?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry has more seasons with 200+ 3-pointers than
Reggie Miller
Ray Allen
Peja Stojakovic
Dirk Nowitzki
Kevin Durant
combined. pic.twitter.com/9l5uO02V5P – 4:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“This goes to the real question. What are they going to say now?,” Stephen Curry said. – 2:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson jokes to Stephen Curry: “Who cries on the basketball court?” – 2:08 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
What a flex by Steph Curry. He’s ready to roll.
📸: @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/aHs6L2y4t6 – 1:25 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
At the @Golden State Warriors’ Parade today, Stephen Curry is wearing an Anatomix Spawn PE from when he first signed with @UnderArmour in 2013, along with his 3 prior Championship rings on a chain. pic.twitter.com/5ELUitmU6V – 1:18 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
The @UnderratedGolf Tour kicks off tomorrow!! S/o @callawaygolf for the love ⛳️ Time to celebrate now, wouldn’t you say?? 😏🍾 pic.twitter.com/cFQkT0GhUp – 12:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He made the world move.”
The Warriors championship parade is about everybody. None more than Steph Curry, though.
My column after the Warriors won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons, cementing Steph’s spot on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:35 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
We’ve got plenty of gear for sale along the parade route – fan horns. Chef Curry hats, and Draymond Green big heads!! 😆 😂 this is at Market and Drumm streets near the start of the parade route. It is already a party down here! @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/ADCU0PgUJe – 10:57 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
hard not to feel bad for KD, but he’s in a mess of his own making.
Durant chose to leave the comfy confines of Golden State and the chance to spend the rest of his career alongside another all-time great in Steph Curry.
Instead, KD decided to hitch his future to Kyrie Irving. – 10:19 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Curry vs. Everybody (Lebron, Kobe, Magic, etc)
—Summer ideas for Boston + GSW
—How do you define an NBA dynasty?
—Rubio/Flynn/Curry 2009 revisited
—The NBA’s new draft trend
—I change my mind on Jabari/Chet/Paolo again
open.spotify.com/episode/6SZPxq… – 10:29 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Tim Kawakami and @Marcus Thompson about the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship. How it affects their legacy, Curry’s playoff run, the Finals and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267434… – 9:19 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph Curry torched a historic Celtics D which makes his degree of difficulty that much more impressive.
Over the last 50 years, only Steph, LeBron, Kobe, Shaq and Kareem averaged 30 PPG in the Finals vs top-ranked D.
Only Steph and Shaq had a True Shooting % over 60. – 9:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry to NBA great Tim Duncan. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/16/ste… – 6:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Highest-scoring father-son duos in NBA history:
38,895 – Joe & Kobe Bryant
32,734 – Dell & Stephen Curry
27,218 – Dolph & Danny Schayes
26,883 – Rick & Brent Barry
25,457 – Mychal & Klay Thompson
#HappyFathersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/RXbNxKnV3p – 5:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Charles Barkley most recently appeared on ESPN’s Get Up. When asked about where Steph Curry falls as an all-time great, he had a very interesting take. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/18/cha… – 4:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Tim Kawakami and @Marcus Thompson about the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship. How it affects their legacy, Curry’s playoff run, the Finals and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267434… – 3:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Golden State Warriors are the 2022 NBA Champions!
@Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola this win puts Steph Curry in an elite category
#DubNation | @Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/LRdyWAxqi0 – 3:22 PM
More on this storyline
Warriors on NBCS: “When we started camp, I thought we could be pretty good but I didn’t know we could win the whole thing” – Kerr -via Twitter / June 20, 2022
Rapper Mistah F.A.B was co-hosting on NBC Sports Bay Area’s chaotic parade coverage, and he tracked down Draymond Green to ask: “To anybody that’s ever doubted, what’s the words?” Green has had plenty of words over the last week or so. But he saved his shortest answer for Monday. “If they ever doubted — this is live TV, right — f—k ’em,” he said, before walking away. -via San Francisco Chronicle / June 20, 2022
Kylen Mills: Klay Thompson casually running through the streets of San Francisco with the trophy. Before his bus even hit the official parade route Thompson jumped out, started RUNNING to interact with fans. After all he’s been through this must be such an release. #dubnation #goldblooded -via Twitter @KylenMills / June 20, 2022
