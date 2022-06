Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards: He can be the best player in the world

Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards: “The guy can be as good as anybody in the world. That type of talent, he’s certainly got the winning DNA that we’re all looking for. So, I just don’t want him to ever lose that joy. It’s pretty special to watch a person who’s that comfortable in his own skin. We can’t skip steps to be an elite team. He can’t skip steps to being an elite player. But there is no limit on what he can do. He can be the best player in the world.” Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune