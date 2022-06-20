Timberwolves interested in Clint Capela?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A couple of Hawks-Suns tidbits on John Collins and Clint Capela from the latest Marc Stein newsletter: https://t.co/yihJzGcm20 pic.twitter.com/22LEoZqbSU – 12:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The sense I get asking around about the Wolves interest in Clint Capela is that they’ve been doing a lot of inquiring, and that Capela’s name is just one that floated to the top.
Are they open to pairing KAT with a 5? Sure — the right type of 5. Is it a lock to happen? No. – 12:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
A couple of Hawks notes from @Shams Charania:
Lou Williams plans on continuing his career and not retire.
The Timberwolves have discussed trades for centers, including Atlanta‘s Clint Capela.
More below ⬇️
theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… – 9:19 AM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Wizards president Tommy Sheppard says the fact his team may be trading their first round pick next year due to the Wall/Westbrook deal will not prevent them from trading this year’s pick away. Sounded confident they could acquire another first in the future if needed. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 20, 2022
Quinton Mayo: “I do.” – Tommy Sheppard on if he anticipates a ton of trades on draft night -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / June 20, 2022
The Hawks are one of the teams to monitor closely this week: sources say they’ve been actively looking to move into the top 10 and are eyeing Portland’s selection at No. 7, among other scenarios. Atlanta appears to have real interest in drafting a guard to pair with Trae Young. And John Collins, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter have all surfaced as trade possibilities. -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2022
