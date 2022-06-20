Tomas Satoransky leaving Washington for Spain

More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Wizards president Tommy Sheppard in the context of improving his team’s defense: “We need more dogs.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 20, 2022
Keith Smith: If the Lakers or Clippers want to acquire Kyrie Irving, they need him to opt in and get traded there vs opting out and going there via sign-and-trade. It’s not impossible, but it’s pretty close for either the Lakers or Clippers to acquire Irving via S&T; due to hard cap reasons. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 20, 2022
With regards to their own free agents, Dennis Schröder is liked in Houston, but he’s expected to have a new home for the 2022-23 season, sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022
