Tomas Satoransky leaving Washington for Spain

Tomas Satoransky leaving Washington for Spain

Main Rumors

Tomas Satoransky leaving Washington for Spain

June 20, 2022- by

By |

More on this storyline

Keith Smith: If the Lakers or Clippers want to acquire Kyrie Irving, they need him to opt in and get traded there vs opting out and going there via sign-and-trade. It’s not impossible, but it’s pretty close for either the Lakers or Clippers to acquire Irving via S&T; due to hard cap reasons. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 20, 2022
With regards to their own free agents, Dennis Schröder is liked in Houston, but he’s expected to have a new home for the 2022-23 season, sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home