Wizards and Knicks eyeing Malcolm Brogdon

The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse
Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Jimmy Butler
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv10:08 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
With the #NBADraft less than a week away, has Malcolm Brogdon played his last game for the #Pacers? —> https://t.co/vZpIEIriWS
📸 me pic.twitter.com/fCQV5N8o9W4:58 PM

More on this storyline

The Hawks are one of the teams to monitor closely this week: sources say they’ve been actively looking to move into the top 10 and are eyeing Portland’s selection at No. 7, among other scenarios. Atlanta appears to have real interest in drafting a guard to pair with Trae Young. And John Collins, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter have all surfaced as trade possibilities. -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2022

