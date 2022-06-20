Wizards and Knicks eyeing Malcolm Brogdon

The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
StatMuse @statmuse
Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Jimmy Butler
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv – 10:08 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
With the #NBADraft less than a week away, has Malcolm Brogdon played his last game for the #Pacers? —> https://t.co/vZpIEIriWS
📸 me pic.twitter.com/fCQV5N8o9W – 4:58 PM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Wizards president Tommy Sheppard says the fact his team may be trading their first round pick next year due to the Wall/Westbrook deal will not prevent them from trading this year’s pick away. Sounded confident they could acquire another first in the future if needed. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 20, 2022
Quinton Mayo: “I do.” – Tommy Sheppard on if he anticipates a ton of trades on draft night -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / June 20, 2022
The Hawks are one of the teams to monitor closely this week: sources say they’ve been actively looking to move into the top 10 and are eyeing Portland’s selection at No. 7, among other scenarios. Atlanta appears to have real interest in drafting a guard to pair with Trae Young. And John Collins, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter have all surfaced as trade possibilities. -via Sports Illustrated / June 20, 2022
