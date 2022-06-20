Wizards GM: Bradley Beal is the kind of guy you build your franchise around

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Bradley Beal odds have surfaced regarding his next team. Lakers sit at 8-1, with the Celtics favored at 3-1, via @SportsBettingAG: pic.twitter.com/pAu6wVU36M – 12:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards president Tommy Sheppard is addressing the media right now, says he feels Bradley Beal is much closer to the player he was two years ago than he was last season. Also, “we have no problem playing Bradley Beal at point guard.” – 11:53 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I know Bradley Beal is the kind of guy you build your franchise around.”
– Tommy Sheppard – 11:51 AM
“I know Bradley Beal is the kind of guy you build your franchise around.”
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I think one of our best defenders is Bradley Beal — we’ve asked him to do a lot over the years.”
– Tommy Sheppard – 11:49 AM
“I think one of our best defenders is Bradley Beal — we’ve asked him to do a lot over the years.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal says he has decided his playing future, but won’t reveal it, yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/19/bra… – 4:00 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
THANK YOU, @hoopforall and the D.C. fam for an amazing day 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GGXeOP7Su6 – 9:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
How do we feel about starting up the article series of free agent/trade options basketball fits with the Heat?
From Beal to Mitchell to low level free agent
More of that content or will I get yelled at for getting hopes up? lol – 8:50 PM
How do we feel about starting up the article series of free agent/trade options basketball fits with the Heat?
From Beal to Mitchell to low level free agent
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal says he’s decided his Washington Wizards future, but he’s keeping mum for now. Story now available online at @The Athletic:
theathletic.com/3372446/2022/0… – 6:15 PM
Bradley Beal says he’s decided his Washington Wizards future, but he’s keeping mum for now. Story now available online at @The Athletic:
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
When asked how he expects the start of NBA free agency to go, Bradley Beal said: “Crazy probably — like it always is.”
When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, Beal’s response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.” basketballnews.com/stories/bradle… – 5:51 PM
When asked how he expects the start of NBA free agency to go, Bradley Beal said: “Crazy probably — like it always is.”
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe studies Bradley Beal’s game (and that of another Wizards great, MJ) and knows he’s a mystery going into the draft. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:30 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
If you’re at Tyson’s please be safe and get up out of there!!!! – 3:28 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal says he started on court work yesterday for the first time this offseason. His wrist is fine. – 1:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal estimates his non-shooting wrist is back to 80-90% healthy as he is now fully cleared for on-court basketball activities. – 1:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
At the opening of the Banneker refurbished courts, Bradley Beal says he had his first “real” on-court workout yesterday. Says he’s got about 80% of his range of motion back in the surgically repaired left wrist – 1:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Speaking after the dedication of the Banneker Recreation Center courts, Bradley Beal said he returned to on-court work yesterday and is now fully cleared for basketball work following his February left-wrist surgery. – 1:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal takes the ‘first shot’ at Banneker Rec Center and says/jokes he hasn’t shot a ball since February. pic.twitter.com/g081UfYwiT – 12:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here at Banneker Rec Center where Bradley Beal is revealing outdoor courts he helped revamp. pic.twitter.com/OaBlHDRQdl – 12:04 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Out at Banneker recreation center where Bradley Beal and @hoopforall are unveiling their freshly renovated basketball courts today pic.twitter.com/s14KASE6Gn – 12:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here are some looks at the refurbished basketball courts at Banneker Recreation Center here in Washington. The courts will be unveiled formally today by Bradley Beal, the Hoop For All Foundation, the Wizards and city officials. pic.twitter.com/yOvZByMccW – 11:27 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Look, Beal is far better than Russell Westbrook. He’d help the Lakers a lot.
But it really concerns me that the Lakers still don’t seem to have learned their lesson on just accumulating stars and hoping it’ll be enough. No three players are winning it all with 10 minimums. pic.twitter.com/92RJUh6SJR – 5:31 PM
Look, Beal is far better than Russell Westbrook. He’d help the Lakers a lot.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Shaedon Sharpe: “I see myself being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.”
Said he’s been studying Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine, who he believes he has a similar skillset to. – 12:17 PM
Shaedon Sharpe: “I see myself being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.”
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Shaedon Sharpe said growing up, he tried to model his game after Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan because of their footwork. He currently watches a lot of Bradley Beal and Zach Lavine. – 12:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Shaedon Sharpe on who he models his game after: “Right now I’m really watching Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine.” @DrewHanlen – 12:13 PM
Chase Hughes: Wizards president Tommy Sheppard says the fact his team may be trading their first round pick next year due to the Wall/Westbrook deal will not prevent them from trading this year’s pick away. Sounded confident they could acquire another first in the future if needed. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 20, 2022
Chase Hughes: Wizards president Tommy Sheppard in the context of improving his team’s defense: “We need more dogs.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 20, 2022
Quinton Mayo: “We’re going to take the best player available at 10. We can move up, we can move down, those are options. But as I look at it we’re selecting 10. We’ll analyze all our options.” – Tommy Sheppard -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / June 20, 2022
