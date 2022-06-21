Bradley Beal wants to be the 'Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards'

Marc Stein: I’ve heard this from from various people around the league, including some who have actually tried to recruit him: Bradley Beal is the one who has volunteered the ‘I want to be the Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards’ line. I mean, that comes from him.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard may have said the Wizards have no problem playing Bradley Beal at point guard, but that lacks context. It was a short part of a larger response, but the feel was in spot minutes, not full time. Washington is looking for a starting traditional defensive point guard. – 12:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
The Hypothetical X’s and O’s Fit of Bradley Beal with the Heat
A look into the film of how he would translate to an Erik Spoelstra offense
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-hypot… – 10:24 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The idea of the Wizards trading up to 4 is interesting to me b/c it would cost a ton (likely 3 1sts + more) &, while I love Ivey as a prospect, he’s 20 & offers no guarantees.
Even if he’s great, it might take a few yrs & Beal’s 29. Same package might get you a proven star… – 10:12 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard on Bradley Beal: “I’m not worried about the noise outside, I just look at the player and I know that’s somebody you can build your franchise around.”
More from the GM as the Wizards go into the NBA draft currently armed with the 10th pick
https://t.co/3n5YjI9XXa pic.twitter.com/4ifGBw696T – 11:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bradley Beal/Heat X’s and O’s article tomorrow on the potential fit: pic.twitter.com/7XfMumwSXN – 8:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“It kind of makes me sit back and think ‘you know what, maybe I am doing something right, maybe I’m not as bad as people may think.’”
NBA Draft prospects keep saying they look up to Bradley Beal. It means a lot to him. ift.tt/jhNag8m – 6:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry has more seasons with 200+ 3-pointers than
Reggie Miller
Ray Allen
Peja Stojakovic
Dirk Nowitzki
Kevin Durant
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4pm PT! Talking Kyrie-Lakers rumors, Beal-Lakers rumors, Warriors parade, Dodgers, Pixar characters, Only Fans accounts, and more. @champagnennuts joining us at some point! Listen up!!! AK – 4:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Duos that have played more games together than Durant and Kyrie:
45 – Dirk and Rondo
47 – Hakeem and Vince
48 – Rasheed and Iverson
48 – Nash and Kobe
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! Darvin Ham adds Chris Jent & (maybe?) Sheed, and the Lakers reportedly wanna flip Russ for Bradley Beal. (An appetizer for Tuesday’s inevitable Kyrie show!) @LockedOnNBAPods
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s that time of year, so it’s double @FrontOfficeShow today! In the first episode @Trevor_Lane & I talked Kyrie leaving BKN maybe, Beal made a decision (sort of), Atkinson backed out on CHA and more! Watch, like and subscribe below to stay in the know!
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Darvin Ham adding Chris Jent and (maybe?) Sheed to his staff, and the Lakers reportedly interested in Bradley Beal. (A warm up for the Kyrie rumors!) #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Bradley Beal odds have surfaced regarding his next team. Lakers sit at 8-1, with the Celtics favored at 3-1, via @SportsBettingAG: pic.twitter.com/pAu6wVU36M – 12:47 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 44th birthday to Dirk Nowitzki!
📊 1522 GP, 20.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.4 APG
🎯 47.1 FG%, 38.0 3P%, 87.9 FT%
⭐️ 14x (2002-2012, 2014, 2015, 2019)
🏆 2007 MVP, 2011 FMVP
💍 1x (2011)
More on this storyline
Beal, who turns 29 next week, is eligible to sign a five-year deal with Washington estimated in the $250 million range in free agency and the Wizards, based on Sheppard’s ebullience in discussing all things Beal and the chance to finally pair him with Kristaps Porziņģis in training camp, don’t seem concerned in the slightest about securing his signature. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
Quinton Mayo: “I know Bradley Beal is the kind of guy you build your franchise around.” – Tommy Sheppard -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / June 20, 2022
Chase Hughes: Wizards president Tommy Sheppard is addressing the media right now, says he feels Bradley Beal is much closer to the player he was two years ago than he was last season. Also, “we have no problem playing Bradley Beal at point guard.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 20, 2022
I’ve heard a rumble or two in recent months from parties hopeful of luring Bradley Beal away from Washington that Beal is known for saying, in essence, that he wants to be the Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards in terms of playing only for the franchise that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2012. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 13, 2022
Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren. As I wrote earlier this week, despite recent reporting, it’s not a lock that the Magic select Auburn’s Jabari Smith. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently reported that hissources are “not sold” on the rumors that Orlando has made up its mind, and I still believe Holmgren fits the mold of what the Magic tend to like from prospects. Holmgren, who looks massive even when standing next to NBA legends like David Robinson and Dirk Nowitzki, is a fascinating prospect and I think he will hear his name called with the first pick in the draft. -via For The Win / June 9, 2022
