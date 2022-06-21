Caleb Swanigan (1997-2022)

Caleb Swanigan (1997-2022)

Main Rumors

Caleb Swanigan (1997-2022)

June 21, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It was only five years ago that Portland took Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan in first round of draft.
I remember the Vegas run that Blazers team went on, and Swanigan gained a lot of fans that month. They lost in title game vs Lakers, but even then, Swanigan put up 25/12/7 – 10:33 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Devastating news, as former Purdue star & first-round draft pick Caleb Swanigan had died at 25 💔
The cause of his death has already been announced.
basketnews.com/news-173902-ca…10:22 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Purdue announces that Caleb Swanigan passed away last night. He was 25. – 10:11 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Caleb Swanigan, the Purdue standout who played three NBA seasons with Portland and Sacramento, has passed away at 25 years old, his alma mater says. RIP. – 10:09 AM

More on this storyline

Purdue Mens Basketball: 💔 Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie. -via Twitter / June 21, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home