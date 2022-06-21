Caleb Swanigan (1997-2022)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It was only five years ago that Portland took Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan in first round of draft.
I remember the Vegas run that Blazers team went on, and Swanigan gained a lot of fans that month. They lost in title game vs Lakers, but even then, Swanigan put up 25/12/7 – 10:33 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Devastating news, as former Purdue star & first-round draft pick Caleb Swanigan had died at 25 💔
The cause of his death has already been announced.
basketnews.com/news-173902-ca… – 10:22 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Purdue announces that Caleb Swanigan passed away last night. He was 25. – 10:11 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Caleb Swanigan, the Purdue standout who played three NBA seasons with Portland and Sacramento, has passed away at 25 years old, his alma mater says. RIP. – 10:09 AM
Purdue Mens Basketball: 💔 Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie. -via Twitter / June 21, 2022
