Cory Joseph opting in

Chris Haynes: Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is opting into his $5.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that Pistons’ Cory Joseph is opting into his player option worth $5.1 million. No surprise. @Chris Haynes was first. – 11:25 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is exercising his $5.16 million player option for the 2022-23 season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 11:14 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is opting into his $5.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 11:13 AM
Keith Smith: Not a surprise Cory Joseph is opting in for next season. That’s been my projection all along. I think the Pistons will decline their team options on their remaining pending free agents. Detroit projects to have the most cap space in the NBA this summer at just over $36M. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 21, 2022
Canada Basketball and the Senior Men’s National Team program revealed Tuesday the summer core roster ahead of the upcoming third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifier. Fourteen of the country’s top players from across the NBA, NCAA and international leagues have committed to representing Canada between now and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. -via Sportando / May 25, 2022
Canada Senior Men’s National Team Summer Core Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Khem Birch, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Dort, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cory Joseph, Jamal Murray, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, Dwight Powell -via Sportando / May 25, 2022
