Heat extending qualifying offer to Caleb Martin

Anthony Chiang: The Heat has extended a qualifying offer to Caleb Martin, as expected. This will make Martin a restricted free agent.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
P.J. Tucker, Omer Yurtseven developments could have Heat thinking big; Caleb Martin gets qualifying offer. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Decisions all made amid impending deadlines ahead of NBA free agency. – 2:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have extended the required $2.1 million qualifying offer to Caleb Martin to retain the right to match outside offers up to the full mid-level exception. – 1:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has extended a qualifying offer to Caleb Martin, as expected. This will make Martin a restricted free agent. – 1:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Will the Heat prioritize Victor Oladipo or Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Will Heat prioritize Victor Oladipo or Caleb Martin? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:03 AM
Ira Winderman: Caleb Martin on his impending free agency. “I want to be here. I’ve gotten better here.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 31, 2022
Miami: PJ Tucker (right calf strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Max Strus (right hamstring strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 16, 2022
Ira Winderman: Questionable for Heat for Thursday: Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) Max Strus (hamstring) PJ Tucker (calf strain) Gabe Vincent (knee irritation) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 11, 2022
