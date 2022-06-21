John Wall opts in for the 2022-23 season

Shams Charania: Houston Rockets’ John Wall’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has informed the organization that the guard exercised his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
John Wall picks up contract option but his Rockets tenure might be near its end houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
John Wall the last time he played a full season (78 games):
23.1 PPG
4.2 RPG
10.7 APG (2nd in the NBA)
2.0 SPG (1st in the NBA)
All Star
The Wizards were 4th in the East. pic.twitter.com/41sUDBDzQL – 4:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
John Wall has had a solid career:
19.1 PPG
4.3 RPG
9.1 APG
1.7 SPG
Will a contender trade for him? pic.twitter.com/pfWsS5JtYF – 4:29 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jake Fischer says if the Rockets are unable to move John Wall by free agency, they’re “probably going to be able to find a buyout agreement.” – 4:10 PM
Michael Scotto: Five-time All-Star John Wall has exercised his $47.4 million player option with the Houston Rockets. As reported on @hoopshype in April, the Rockets will look to trade Wall. If he’s not moved this summer, his agency, Klutch Sports, will work towards a buyout agreement. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 21, 2022
Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022
