John Wall opts in for the 2022-23 season

Jake Fischer says if the Rockets are unable to move John Wall by free agency, they’re “probably going to be able to find a buyout agreement.” – 4:10 PM

John Wall the last time he played a full season (78 games):23.1 PPG4.2 RPG10.7 APG (2nd in the NBA)2.0 SPG (1st in the NBA)All StarThe Wizards were 4th in the East. pic.twitter.com/41sUDBDzQL

John Wall picks up contract option but his Rockets tenure might be near its end houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:45 PM

