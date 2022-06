Kyrie Irving trying to create leverage with Nets?

A report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday indicated that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have stalled in their conversations over their future together. The report indicated that the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers could emerge as alternatives for Irving if a deal cannot be replaced. “I will tell you what the league perceives that to be,” said Brian Windhorst of the report. “I don’t know what the source of the report was, but I’ll tell you what the league’s perspective is. The league’s perspective is that was an effort from Kyrie Irving’s side to create some leverage because one of the things that has developed here in the wake of the end of the season is that the Nets have appeared to draw a line in the sand with Kyrie. It is appropriate it is in sand because sand can be smoothed over very quickly. The Nets have drawn lines in the sand before.”Source: RealGM