Kyrie Irving trying to create leverage with Nets?

A report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday indicated that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have stalled in their conversations over their future together. The report indicated that the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers could emerge as alternatives for Irving if a deal cannot be replaced. “I will tell you what the league perceives that to be,” said Brian Windhorst of the report. “I don’t know what the source of the report was, but I’ll tell you what the league’s perspective is. The league’s perspective is that was an effort from Kyrie Irving’s side to create some leverage because one of the things that has developed here in the wake of the end of the season is that the Nets have appeared to draw a line in the sand with Kyrie. It is appropriate it is in sand because sand can be smoothed over very quickly. The Nets have drawn lines in the sand before.”
Chris Broussard
Brian Windhorst
Kristian Winfield
Kamenetzky Brothers
Zach Lowe
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Steve Kerr goes behind the scenes on Golden State's title run, then ~49-minute-mark, @Jonathan Givony dishes on all things draft, Kyrie, trades, more:
Joe Vardon
Ira Winderman
Chris Mannix
Kristian Winfield
Law Murray
Jake Fischer
Kurt Helin
Tom Ziller
Ian Begley
Ira Winderman
Steve Popper
Barbara Barker
Tim Bontemps
Bobby Marks
Bobby Marks
Eric Pincus
Kamenetzky Brothers
David Hardisty
StatMuse
Alex Schiffer
Kamenetzky Brothers
Keith Smith
Kamenetzky Brothers
Steve Popper
Kristian Winfield
As the June 29 deadline on Kyrie Irving’s $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season fast approaches, the Brooklyn Nets and the All-Star guard still have ground to cover for both sides to emerge content on extension conversations, sources told B/R. The Nets naturally prefer a shorter-term, incentive-laden agreement that includes benchmarks such as games played, sources said. Irving, having missed significant time because of injuries in recent seasons, has prioritized a longer-term contract. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2022
There is a path for Irving to decline his option and sign with New York as an unrestricted free agent. Part of the rumblings about Irving and the Knicks’ mutual interest is that head coach Tom Thibodeau is a fan of Irving. But New York would have to shed significant salary, sacrifice valuable draft capital in the process and still likely need to stretch a contract or two to free up the space to meet Irving’s near $40 million wages. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2022
The Knicks are widely regarded as a team looking to shed a number of contracts (such as those possessed by Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel) to create salary-cap space for the potential free-agent pursuits of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson and perhaps even (gasp) Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. Yet Monday night also delivered the strongest rumbles I’ve heard to date that a new multiyear deal to keep Mitchell Robinson in New York is looming. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
