NBA draft: Chet Holmgren prefers to land with Thunder at No. 2?

With the No. 1 pick Thursday night, league executives widely project Auburn forward Jabari Smith to be the Magic’s choice. Among Smith and fellow top prospects Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, Smith and his representatives have long expressed the most enthusiasm about joining the Magic, sources told B/R. Holmgren’s and Banchero’s camps have operated with greater desires to land elsewhere, according to league personnel familiar with both players. While Holmgren visited Orlando, it’s believed the Gonzaga product and his representatives would prefer to land with the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2, as they view the Thunder as having a stronger infrastructure to support Holmgren’s development. Holmgren has only collaborated with Orlando and Oklahoma City during predraft activity, sources said. The same goes for Smith.Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report