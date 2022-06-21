Raptors still an option for Rudy Gobert?

Yet I must note that I was strongly advised after that Spotify chat that the Bulls have ongoing reservations about pursuing a Gobert deal and that Toronto remains a team to watch if the Jazz indeed trade away the league’s foremost interior defensive anchor. As I tried to convey in my answer, Gobert is not yet seen as a player virtually certain to move this offseason like Atlanta’s Collins.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The latest on the Utah Jazz’s coaching search and a potential Rudy Gobert trade https://t.co/NEa2m1flCn pic.twitter.com/c4EBzTe9xe – 7:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
2022 season leaders:
PTS – Trae
REB – Jokic
AST – Trae
STL – Dejounte
BLK – Jaren
FG% – Gobert
3P% – Kennard
FT% – Poole
Wins – Mikal
A great year. Now, the offseason. pic.twitter.com/34eUqJee7v – 2:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
KD picking Rudy Gobert over Kyrie and Harden in the All-Star draft is going to be legendary. – 9:28 AM
More on this storyline
And yet little of how Karnišovas and his staff have constructed the Bulls has been conventional. It’s why the Bulls are landing in trade rumors seemingly daily, the largest of which are centered on three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. League sources have indicated that, at least as of this writing, the rumors are overstated. -via NBC Sports / June 21, 2022
Clint Capela and Ice Trae are close. Capela has been described to me a true Young favorite. The fact that the Hawks have been mentioned prominently as a potential destination for Ayton (via sign-and-trade) and Utah’s Rudy Gobert (via traditional trade) certainly suggests that Capela is by no means untouchable. Yet you can safely conclude that the Hawks will have to be certain they are upgrading their front line to part with a player Young is so fond of. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022
Rudy Gobert: What it’s all about… moments that live forever 🌅 -via Twitter @rudygobert27 / June 17, 2022
