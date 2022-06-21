Sixers eyeing PJ Tucker in free agency

Brian Windhorst: Philadelphia also in the mix for P.J. Tucker, by the way, just opted out of his contract with the Miami Heat. [ESPN]
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
StatMuse @statmuse
PJ Tucker this season:
7.6 PPG
5.5 RPG
2.1 APG
41.5 3P% (!)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Tim Reynolds: P.J. Tucker deciding to opt out was 100% expected. This does not mean he’s leaving Miami, source reiterated to AP. It’s likely Heat will fight to keep him, and Tucker made clear to teammates when season ended that he would like to be back. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 20, 2022
Shams Charania: Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 20, 2022
Tucker just had one of his best seasons and perhaps his most impactful one from a playoff perspective. He was also his most efficient with 59 percent true shooting while making 41.5 percent from three. The 37-year-old has been immune to regression and should have suitors from competitive teams for at least a large portion of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception projected at $10.3 million. If Tucker opts out, Miami can give him a slightly higher salary than his player option amount at $8.4 million. It seems like a good bet he should at least receive that amount if he were to opt out and re-sign with the Heat. -via HoopsHype / June 20, 2022
