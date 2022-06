Sixers eyeing PJ Tucker in free agency

Tucker just had one of his best seasons and perhaps his most impactful one from a playoff perspective. He was also his most efficient with 59 percent true shooting while making 41.5 percent from three. The 37-year-old has been immune to regression and should have suitors from competitive teams for at least a large portion of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception projected at $10.3 million. If Tucker opts out, Miami can give him a slightly higher salary than his player option amount at $8.4 million. It seems like a good bet he should at least receive that amount if he were to opt out and re-sign with the Heat . -via HoopsHype / June 20, 2022