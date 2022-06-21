Suns, 76ers interested in Eric Gordon

During an appearance on ESPN this Tuesday, Brian Windhorst touched on a number of notable rumors heading into the draft. We’ll focus on a pair of players Daryl Morey is intimately familiar with from his time in Houston, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker: Keep an eye on the Houston Rockets, they’ve already done one deal this offseason. Look for a little bit Eric Gordon sweepstakes in play. A couple of teams I’ve heard interested: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul looking for a potential reunion with his former teammate there.
Source: Philly Voice
Quick photoshop of what PJ Tucker, James Harden and Eric Gordon would look like in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MlG6c0CVei – 5:42 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the Cam Johnson rumors, Eric Gordon rumors and more!
https://t.co/yyuP9mzALc pic.twitter.com/5kfpz0mPVm – 4:58 PM
Welcome to NBA Draft week! @BimaThug and I discuss the Christian Wood deal, #Rockets “culture”, Eric Gordon trade possibilities and the draft prospects we like as Houston, for the 2nd straight year, enters the draft with three first-round picks. rockets.clutchfans.net/12322/2022-nba… – 7:46 AM
After trading Christian Wood to Dallas, now Houston is trying to find a deal for Eric Gordon, with the Rockets widely known to be seeking a first-round pick for Gordon like they managed in the Wood deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 18, 2022
Jake Fischer: After trading Christian Wood for its steady asking price of a first-round pick, Houston is still seeking a first-rounder for Eric Gordon, per sources. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 16, 2022
