Bobby Portis to hit free agency?

After previously taking a discount to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, many around the league expect Bobby Portis to decline his $4.6 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter unrestricted free agency.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Source: Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. More on Beal’s future, Bobby Portis, Nicolas Batum, and others in the story. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:24 PM
Portis may have left a lot of money on the table fresh off of winning a championship by re-signing with the Bucks on a deal that paid him $4.3 million. It was the most they were allowed to pay him through his Non-Bird rights, which allowed them to use their MLE to bring back George Hill. Portis is now set to become an Early Bird free agent, allowing the Bucks to re-sign him for up to four years, projected at $59 million. They now have a chance to re-sign him to a deal that properly pays him if he opts out, and offers for him should exceed his player option amount. -via HoopsHype / June 20, 2022
One follow-up to Friday’s item about free agent-to-be Bobby Portis and the belief among some interested teams that Portis is destined to re-sign to a multi-year deal with the Bucks in free agency: Via Early Bird rights, Milwaukee’s best offer to Portis is currently projected to be in the $48 million range over four seasons. More specificity about the most Portis can earn via the Early Bird provision will be available on June 30. Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds last season on a modest $4.6 million deal with the Bucks, who had no financial flexibility to pay him more. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 6, 2022
Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis can become a free agent this offseason if he bypasses a $4.6 million player option for 2022-23, but there is already tangible resignation from some interested teams that they won’t have any shot at luring Portis away from the Bucks. The expectation already in circulation is that Portis will re-sign with Milwaukee on a multi-year deal even if he does opt for free agency. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 3, 2022
