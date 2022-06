Bobby Portis to hit free agency?

One follow-up to Friday’s item about free agent-to-be Bobby Portis and the belief among some interested teams that Portis is destined to re-sign to a multi-year deal with the Bucks in free agency: Via Early Bird rights, Milwaukee’s best offer to Portis is currently projected to be in the $48 million range over four seasons. More specificity about the most Portis can earn via the Early Bird provision will be available on June 30. Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds last season on a modest $4.6 million deal with the Bucks, who had no financial flexibility to pay him more. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 6, 2022