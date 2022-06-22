Detroit targeting Deandre Ayton in free agency

After the trade, the Pistons have roughly $43 million at their disposal. Per sources, Detroit is heavily expected to pursue Phoenix Suns big man and 2018 No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton in the open market. The Pistons may also look to the trade block to make use of that cap space if Ayton stays put in Phoenix or lands elsewhere.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Control what you can control.” Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton situation.
We’ve actually seen Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne, Mikal Bridges and JaVale McGee.
So we haven’t seen Devin Booker, Ish Wainright, Iffe Lundberg or Landry Shamet. #Suns – 8:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee said he did watch the Western Conference Finals, but joked “one single tear” rolled down his cheek while watching.
As for Deandre Ayton, McGee said DA has gotta do what’s best for him and his family pic.twitter.com/VecJGHtb5k – 8:28 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Once the Pistons use their $50 million in cap space to land DeAndre Ayton, all this will make sense. – 8:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges said he can’t really control anything, so he doesn’t pay too much attention to the negativity or talk about free agency with Deandre Ayton, but he obviously wants him back. “Of course. That’s my guy. That’s my best friend.” pic.twitter.com/6IVBGzwOHW – 7:50 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Jaden Ivey
Cade Cunningham
Deandre Ayton
Saddiq Bey
Hamidou Diallo
Saben Lee
Isaiah Stewart
Killian Hayes (it may increasingly be a one-man fan club but dammit we’re still open for business)
+ a few extras TBD
….OK, I’m listening. – 6:50 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Pistons getting Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and DeAndre Ayton together would be pretty interesting. Sacramento really should be shopping that 4th pick hard if they’re not taking Ivey. – 6:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gotta think the Pistons are gonna take a run at one of the big three restricted guys: Ayton, Bridges or Brunson – 6:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Lot changed since Mar. (Ayton, etc. ) but had @Jake Fischer on pod & he predicted we could be talking more about #Pistons than people expect w/ a possible Jerami Grant deal kicking things off. Mentioned them as potential Jalen Brunson suitors too.
https://t.co/1NoqJ8adWu pic.twitter.com/Djcvgl1Xyl – 6:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Pistons now looking at over $55 million in cap space this summer… so the winner of the Portland-Detroit trade may be DeAndre Ayton and/or Miles Brides – as the Pistons can now an extend max offer sheets – 6:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Maybe the Pistons have some very specific plans for the cap space they just created? That’s the only explanation I can think of for the Grant deal. Maybe they’re hoping this knocks Portland out of the Ayton race? – 6:08 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Pistons must be aiming for Ayton by clearing all this room. LETS GET WILD. – 6:04 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If they’re sending out Grant without taking back salary could set up an Ayton offer sheet? – 6:00 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
What’s next for Warriors’ core, Kyrie Irving, Deandre Ayton and others foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 3:57 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Starting centers on NBA champs
Kevon Looney: $5.2M
Brook Lopez: $12.7M
Dwight Howard: $2.6M
Marc Gasol: $24.1M
JaVale McGee: $1.5M
Tristan Thompson: $14.3M
Andrew Bogut: $12.9M
Tiago Splitter: $10.0M
Avg salary: $9.3M
Keep that in mind when chatting Ayton max or Gobert trade. – 11:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bourguet Breakdown, Part 2: Self-creation is the next, necessary step in Deandre Ayton’s evolution toward max player – https://t.co/w4RzuU1LlY via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/3tSw1mwj2Z – 9:02 PM
Kellan Olson: Chris Paul said he’s going to control what he can control when it comes to Deandre Ayton’s free agency. “It’s a good problem to have, if it is a problem. For me, during all those stressful situations and whatnot, going to try to spend as much time with my family as possible.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / June 22, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson and Cam Payne. Johnson echoed Mikal saying Deandre Ayton is their guy and the Suns want him back as they build something special. As far as Cam’s possible extension, he’s letting the process work itself out. Said the first thing on the agenda is DA’s situation -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / June 22, 2022
Kellan Olson: Mikal Bridges said he of course wants Deandre Ayton to stay in Phoenix. When they’ve been talking and hanging out, Ayton’s RFA status/basketball things don’t come up. Called DA his best friend. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / June 22, 2022
