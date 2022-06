Hawks looking to trade John Collins before draft

Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.

Report: Kings exploring trade for Hawks’ John Collins, but not for No. 4 pick in NBA draft. How would Collins fit, what would a deal look like and why would Atlanta do it?

unless the available-star market is starkly different from what’s been reported/being talked about pre-draft, i don’t see how the hawks trade john collins *and* get better – 1:49 AM

The gaps that can be bridged between Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, what’s next for Charlotte after Kenny Atkinson’s about-face, more notes on John Collins, Sacramento, and other draft trade chatter, all at @BR_NBA

Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo…

Woj said John Collins is likely to be moved whether it’s draft night or later.Multiple reporters have been reporting Collins is likely to be moved this offseason from Atlanta. – 10:49 PM

