If Knicks miss on Jalen Brunson, Malcolm Brogdon, they could shift focus on Kyrie Irving

As possible destinations go, the New York Knicks are working to clear salary-cap space, preparing to recruit Dallas Mavericks free-agent guard Jalen Brunson, sources say. He wanted a four-year, $55 million extension last offseason, but the Mavericks never made an offer, sources say. Because of the risk of losing Brunson for nothing to the Knicks, where his former agent, Leon Rose, is the president of basketball operations, and his father, Rick, is a newly hired assistant coach, it could take nearly a max contract for the Mavericks to keep him. If the Knicks fail to acquire Brunson in free agency and lose out on a trade for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, they would probably take a look at the possibility of Kyrie Irving — if he was still available.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Regarding the report that the Nets are interested in PJ Tucker, besides the fact that KD reportedly isn’t helping recruit guys, BKN is less than $2m below the apron if we assume Kyrie and Patty Mils return.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. How long should the Deshaun Watson suspension be? AD/Russ for Kyrie/Simmons: Who says no? Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady & more! Guests: @martinweiss @Max_Van_Auken
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a duo this season:
57.3 — Kyrie and Durant
56.0
55.0
54.0
53.5 — LeBron and Davis
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:
1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson in the playoffs this year:
21.6 PPG
4.6 RPG
3.7 APG
47/35/80%
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Immanuel Quickley will make just $2.3 million next season. Or $20+ million less than Malcolm Brogdon and Jalen Brunson.
Are we absolutely sure that IQ can’t make something resembling the leap we saw from Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia this past year?
Fred Katz @FredKatz
KNICKS DRAFT CONTENT
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
And here’s the clip from this morning
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Steve Kerr goes behind the scenes on another GSW title run, then @Jonathan Givony on all things draft/trade rumors/Kyrie/free agency, more:
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Happy Parade-iversary, Cleveland! 6 years ago, fans flooded the streets of downtown Cleveland for a championship parade half a century in the making! @LeBron James @Kyrie Irving @JR Smith
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
StatMuse @statmuse
Games played:
103 — Kyrie in 3 Nets seasons
104 — Looney this season
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Who has more leverage: Kyrie or the Nets? Would the Lakers push all-in on Irving? Is Steph Curry now top-10 all-time? & more! Guests: @John Hollinger @adaniels33
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
You’ve heard enough from me. So I reached out to #NBADraft analysts @BrettSiegelNBA, @KyleIrv_, @Chase Hughes and @Barlowe500 and asked:
1. Who will the #Pacers choose at No. 6?
2. What’s your take on Shaedon Sharpe?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
How does Washington get Malcom Brogdon?
It’s HARD to get the salaries to match.
Would you give up 10 for Brogdon? 🤢
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jake Voskuhl. Kevin Duckworth. Jelani McCoy. Jalen Brunson. And a special mention of Daniel Oturu
Happy 33rd Draft Pick Week, Vol. 1
StatMuse @statmuse
Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Jimmy Butler
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv – 10:08 AM
Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Jimmy Butler
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv – 10:08 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If the Jazz do in fact break up their team, Jamal Murray, Terance Mann, and Jalen Brunson should all receive some equity stock.
More on this storyline
There are teams rooting for Kyrie Irving to opt-out and walk away from the Nets, believing it would give them a chance to cobble together trade packages to acquire Kevin Durant. As much as Durant asking out hangs over the Nets, there’s also the reality that four years on his contract will mean he has little, if any, voice on when or where he would be traded. This would be a small-market team’s dream, robbing a goliath of an MVP-level talent whose contractual circumstances would leave him little choice but to play for them. -via ESPN / June 22, 2022
Kyrie Irving’s search for leverage on his contract discussions with the Brooklyn Nets won’t be found with the threat of a $30 million pay cut to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the sum of the deepest franchise’s fears: Irving walks, and Kevin Durant wants a trade. -via ESPN / June 22, 2022
For everything owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks did to assemble one of the modern NBA’s most talented Big 3s, Irving’s impenetrable connection to Durant looms as a domino to the dismantling of the roster. Brooklyn is straddling the narrowest of walkways: Keeping conviction on Irving’s contract talks and keeping Durant’s desire to stay a Net. -via ESPN / June 22, 2022
Evan Sidery: The Kings will decide on the clock what offer they accept for Jaden Ivey at No. 4, per @wojespn . Woj also mentions Malcolm Brogdon should be on the move before the draft begins. -via Twitter / June 22, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast (1:47:10 mark). That offer was reportedly rejected. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2022
The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022
The Knicks are widely regarded as a team looking to shed a number of contracts (such as those possessed by Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel) to create salary-cap space for the potential free-agent pursuits of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson and perhaps even (gasp) Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. Yet Monday night also delivered the strongest rumbles I’ve heard to date that a new multiyear deal to keep Mitchell Robinson in New York is looming. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
In forecasting their offseason dealings, the Knicks are said to be targeting roughly $25 million in room to be able to chase Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, and they are expected to find new homes for Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, among other moves. Even if New York pivoted away from Brunson, who league personnel widely believe will return to Dallas, the Knicks would have a large gap to meet Irving’s contractual wishes. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2022
Amid great anticipation regarding Detroit’s intentions with Jerami Grant (will he finally be traded?) and whether the Pistons will indeed pursue marquee free agents like Ayton or Dallas’ Jalen Brunson, league sources say that the Pistons have very strong interest in re-signing the recently acquired Marvin Bagley III. The former Sacramento King made a positive impression in his half-season in Motown. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022
