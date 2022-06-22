James Harden heading towards opting into contract, extending it with 76ers for two more years

Kyle Neubeck: Here’s what Woj said on SC: “James Harden is headed toward opting in to that 47 million player option, and then extending by perhaps as many as two more years, at a significant number with the Sixers. Likely something short of a max contract, but still a significant commitment”
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden win% with star teammates since 2012:
78.6 — CP3
69.8 — Durant
66.7 — Embiid
65.5 — Westbrook pic.twitter.com/KuGLifsnPx – 1:42 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here’s what Woj said on SC:
“James Harden is headed toward opting in to that 47 million player option, and then extending by perhaps as many as two more years, at a significant number with the Sixers. Likely something short of a max contract, but still a significant commitment” – 12:19 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
NEWS: Michael Rubin is selling his stake in Harris, Blitzer Sports & Entertainment & will no longer be a part-owner of the 76ers, he told @FOXSports in an exclusive interview. Rubin is close to James Harden and Joel Embiid.
Full story and interview here: foxsports.com/stories/nba/mi… – 9:59 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Quick photoshop of what PJ Tucker, James Harden and Eric Gordon would look like in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MlG6c0CVei – 5:42 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Extension-eligible players in 2022-23: LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard, more.
hoopshype.com/lists/extensio… – 11:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Back in 2012 Olympics, when Anthony Skinn ended James Harden’s defensive career 😬
🎥 @nbc pic.twitter.com/XSdQSbTsR7 – 10:58 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Will Golden State keep its team together for a potential repeat? How will the Lakers bounce back? What will the Jazz do? What will happen with Kyrie and Harden?
Ten questions that will define the NBA offseason: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Johnny Davis: “I’ve been watching (OKC) ever since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the same team.” – 12:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Johnny Davis on OKC: “I think it’s a really great organization. I’ve been watching them since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. I think it’d be a great fit if they drafted me.” – 12:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Everything you need to know about what’s to come with James Harden, including:
– walking away
– trade scenarios
– staying in Phily
– a look at Philly’s financials
– best strategy w/ Harden
– other resources on the topic
Part II of my offseason guide:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-offseas… – 12:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
KD picking Rudy Gobert over Kyrie and Harden in the All-Star draft is going to be legendary. – 9:28 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
When the Sixers got James Harden, a family friend got my dad this beard and surprised him with it at a dinner in Naples, FL. Suffice it to say, he wore it the whole dinner, in 80-degree weather.
Happy Father’s Day to the bald James Harden and to the rest of yas. pic.twitter.com/a235BsV8Ni – 8:24 PM
More on this storyline
Rubin might no longer have a financial stake in HBSE, which was recently valued as being worth $3 billion. But he said his allegiance to the Sixers and interest in helping them achieve their goal will remain the same. “I’ll probably go to less games, but when there’s something going down that’s massive, I’ll stop what I’m doing to help. That’s who I am. That’s what I like doing,” he said. “I consider Josh [Harris] and Blitzer to be family. I consider Joel [Embiid] and James [Harden] to be family. And I look at Daryl and [head coach] Doc [Rivers] the same way. I have a lot of investment in the group and will do whatever I can to help those guys in whatever small way I can.” -via FoxSports.com / June 22, 2022
We caught up with the Philadelphia head coach as he was leaving E Baldi in Bev Hills this week … and he told us he’s sure Harden, who the 76ers acquired this past season, has a massive new contract coming his way. “Huge deal,” Rivers said. Doc added that he’s “excited” about coaching JH, explaining, “I love him.” -via TMZ.com / June 22, 2022
Kevin O’Connor on James Harden: I’ve been told that (Sixers) ownership wants him to opt into the $46.9 million deal for the 22/23 season, which no surprise. I’ve been told Morey he wants that to be a three-year deal. -via Spotify / June 19, 2022
