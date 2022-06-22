Jerami Grant traded to Portland

Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
there’s a hefty level of “TBD” for the pistons with the jerami grant trade. (what becomes of extra cap space?) but you really can’t *hate* this deal unless you believe the market for grant was much glitzier at the deadline. – 6:44 PM
there’s a hefty level of “TBD” for the pistons with the jerami grant trade. (what becomes of extra cap space?) but you really can’t *hate* this deal unless you believe the market for grant was much glitzier at the deadline. – 6:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Portland acquiring Detroit F Jerami Grant on the eve of the NBA Draft: es.pn/3NeakA9 – 6:37 PM
ESPN story on Portland acquiring Detroit F Jerami Grant on the eve of the NBA Draft: es.pn/3NeakA9 – 6:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Damian Lillard last offseason: “Where we are isn’t good enough.”
Blazers additions since:
— Cody Zeller
— Ben McLemore
— Josh Hart
— Dennis Smith Jr
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Joe Ingles
— Jerami Grant
Somebody check on Dame. pic.twitter.com/hILTOs1Akm – 6:31 PM
Damian Lillard last offseason: “Where we are isn’t good enough.”
Blazers additions since:
— Cody Zeller
— Ben McLemore
— Josh Hart
— Dennis Smith Jr
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Joe Ingles
— Jerami Grant
Somebody check on Dame. pic.twitter.com/hILTOs1Akm – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Without cap space to take a player into or a trade exception, the Heat obviously wasn’t in position to create the additional cap space that the Pistons apparently prioritized in the Jerami Grant deal. – 6:29 PM
Without cap space to take a player into or a trade exception, the Heat obviously wasn’t in position to create the additional cap space that the Pistons apparently prioritized in the Jerami Grant deal. – 6:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Always heard Jerami Grant’s value was lower than public perception. But for Heat fans wondering why they didn’t get in on him, Detroit likely valued the cap space and the trade exception created by the move more than bringing a contract such as Duncan Robinson back. – 6:28 PM
Always heard Jerami Grant’s value was lower than public perception. But for Heat fans wondering why they didn’t get in on him, Detroit likely valued the cap space and the trade exception created by the move more than bringing a contract such as Duncan Robinson back. – 6:28 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Talking Jerami Grant trade (and whatever else you want to discuss) with @Nate Duncan on @SpotifyLive.
Join us- spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:25 PM
Talking Jerami Grant trade (and whatever else you want to discuss) with @Nate Duncan on @SpotifyLive.
Join us- spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Lot changed since Mar. (Ayton, etc. ) but had @Jake Fischer on pod & he predicted we could be talking more about #Pistons than people expect w/ a possible Jerami Grant deal kicking things off. Mentioned them as potential Jalen Brunson suitors too.
https://t.co/1NoqJ8adWu pic.twitter.com/Djcvgl1Xyl – 6:22 PM
Lot changed since Mar. (Ayton, etc. ) but had @Jake Fischer on pod & he predicted we could be talking more about #Pistons than people expect w/ a possible Jerami Grant deal kicking things off. Mentioned them as potential Jalen Brunson suitors too.
https://t.co/1NoqJ8adWu pic.twitter.com/Djcvgl1Xyl – 6:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jerami Grant from Detroit to Portland for cap space and nominal draft picks . . . crazy how some of these deals close for far less than anticipated. Have to wonder what Heat might be thinking. – 6:20 PM
Jerami Grant from Detroit to Portland for cap space and nominal draft picks . . . crazy how some of these deals close for far less than anticipated. Have to wonder what Heat might be thinking. – 6:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC got a better return for the last pick in the draft than Detroit got for Jerami Grant. – 6:19 PM
OKC got a better return for the last pick in the draft than Detroit got for Jerami Grant. – 6:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pistons didn’t trade anyone to get Jerami Grant. They signed him with cap space. So they turned that cap space into a 2025 first-rounder + moving up from 46 to 36 in this year’s loaded draft for a player who was gonna leave them at the end of next season anyway. – 6:18 PM
Pistons didn’t trade anyone to get Jerami Grant. They signed him with cap space. So they turned that cap space into a 2025 first-rounder + moving up from 46 to 36 in this year’s loaded draft for a player who was gonna leave them at the end of next season anyway. – 6:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I tweeted earlier, I thought Jerami Grant would be a good fit with Heat when looking at his build of popping shooter and switchy defender
But y’all gotta chill like that was the end all lol – 6:17 PM
As I tweeted earlier, I thought Jerami Grant would be a good fit with Heat when looking at his build of popping shooter and switchy defender
But y’all gotta chill like that was the end all lol – 6:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Our discord is getting crazy reacting to the Jerami Grant trade.
Join the fun:
discord.gg/7CWNPhbk – 6:14 PM
Our discord is getting crazy reacting to the Jerami Grant trade.
Join the fun:
discord.gg/7CWNPhbk – 6:14 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Detroit’s top scorer Jerami Grant traded to Portland for a future first-round draft pick
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:14 PM
Detroit’s top scorer Jerami Grant traded to Portland for a future first-round draft pick
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Only 20 players averaged 20+ points and 2+ threes per game in the last 2 season.
Jerami Grant is one of them. pic.twitter.com/gy5AhNTgnu – 6:11 PM
Only 20 players averaged 20+ points and 2+ threes per game in the last 2 season.
Jerami Grant is one of them. pic.twitter.com/gy5AhNTgnu – 6:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jerami Grant to Portland. That Nuggets-Blazers rivalry is alive and well. – 6:07 PM
Jerami Grant to Portland. That Nuggets-Blazers rivalry is alive and well. – 6:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So there goes Jerami Grant
Detroit chose to clear up cap space instead of take on Duncan
Wonder what the Heat have up their sleeve right now – 6:06 PM
So there goes Jerami Grant
Detroit chose to clear up cap space instead of take on Duncan
Wonder what the Heat have up their sleeve right now – 6:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Getting Jerami Grant without having to surrender this years pick is a fantastic deal for the Blazers. Grant, 28, is a high level two-way player. Now the Blazers have to hit on the No. 7 pick — or find a team willing to give a real asset for it. – 6:06 PM
Getting Jerami Grant without having to surrender this years pick is a fantastic deal for the Blazers. Grant, 28, is a high level two-way player. Now the Blazers have to hit on the No. 7 pick — or find a team willing to give a real asset for it. – 6:06 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Have to think Detroit could have received much more for Jerami Grant at the deadline. – 6:06 PM
Have to think Detroit could have received much more for Jerami Grant at the deadline. – 6:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The lesson from the Jerami Grant is that rebuilding teams really shouldn’t get cute when it comes to trading vets. Detroit could’ve gotten more at the deadline or in 2021. – 6:06 PM
The lesson from the Jerami Grant is that rebuilding teams really shouldn’t get cute when it comes to trading vets. Detroit could’ve gotten more at the deadline or in 2021. – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With Jerami Grant off the books, and no salary returning, I now project the Detroit Pistons to have just over $56M in cap space in July. – 6:04 PM
With Jerami Grant off the books, and no salary returning, I now project the Detroit Pistons to have just over $56M in cap space in July. – 6:04 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Getting Jerami Grant, who had long been tabbed as a Blazers target, without having to move No. 7 is pretty good business for Portland. Allows them to keep exploring options with that pick, and also lessens the pressure to chase a veteran by dangling it. – 6:03 PM
Getting Jerami Grant, who had long been tabbed as a Blazers target, without having to move No. 7 is pretty good business for Portland. Allows them to keep exploring options with that pick, and also lessens the pressure to chase a veteran by dangling it. – 6:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Talking Jerami Grant trade (and whatever else you want to discuss) with @Nate Duncan on @SpotifyLive.
Join us: spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:03 PM
Talking Jerami Grant trade (and whatever else you want to discuss) with @Nate Duncan on @SpotifyLive.
Join us: spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant last two seasons:
20.9 PPG
4.4 RPG
42.8 FG%
35.3 3P% on 5.8 3PA
Welcome to Portland. pic.twitter.com/6CTmd0R3J3 – 6:02 PM
Jerami Grant last two seasons:
20.9 PPG
4.4 RPG
42.8 FG%
35.3 3P% on 5.8 3PA
Welcome to Portland. pic.twitter.com/6CTmd0R3J3 – 6:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If they re-sign their own FAs, Portland could roll out:
Jusuf Nurkic
Jerami Grant
Josh Hart
Anfernee Simons
Damian Lillard
Plus, whoever they add with their exceptions and at #7 or through other trades. Not a bad start to the retool for the Blazers. – 6:02 PM
If they re-sign their own FAs, Portland could roll out:
Jusuf Nurkic
Jerami Grant
Josh Hart
Anfernee Simons
Damian Lillard
Plus, whoever they add with their exceptions and at #7 or through other trades. Not a bad start to the retool for the Blazers. – 6:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If this Jerami Grant trade to Portland is happening now (or before the league changes over), the Trail Blazers are using the C.J. McCollum trade exception to acquire Grant.
That also means the Blazers will be an over-the-cap team this coming summer.
#SummerOfTheTrade – 5:58 PM
If this Jerami Grant trade to Portland is happening now (or before the league changes over), the Trail Blazers are using the C.J. McCollum trade exception to acquire Grant.
That also means the Blazers will be an over-the-cap team this coming summer.
#SummerOfTheTrade – 5:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sources tell The Athletic that the Pistons are trading Jerami Grant to Portland for a 2025 first-round pick. – 5:58 PM
Sources tell The Athletic that the Pistons are trading Jerami Grant to Portland for a 2025 first-round pick. – 5:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. – 5:56 PM
Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. – 5:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Like the idea of Jerami Grant a ton
Switchy defensively to not get played off the floor for Spo
An above the break shooter at the 4 to maximize Jimmy and Bam
An athletic scorer who can be unleashed in a system like the Heat
Makes sense IMO from all angles – 3:47 PM
Like the idea of Jerami Grant a ton
Switchy defensively to not get played off the floor for Spo
An above the break shooter at the 4 to maximize Jimmy and Bam
An athletic scorer who can be unleashed in a system like the Heat
Makes sense IMO from all angles – 3:47 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee is protected Nos. 1-4, sources said. Detroit sends Grant into a $21M trade exception, and Pistons now have $43 million in salary cap space for free agency. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 22, 2022
Vincent Goodwill: Cap space was the thought behind the Grant trade, multiple sources say. $21 million trade exception plus the existing cap space this summer puts them in position to be very active -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / June 22, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit swaps 2022 second-round picks — getting 36 for 46 — with Portland, too. Detroit gets a 2025 second-round pick back from Portland, and Portland sends the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans to Detroit, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.