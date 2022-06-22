Knicks believed to be more likely to re-sign Mitchell Robinson than draft a big at No. 11

Word is the Knicks are more likely to re-sign Mitchell Robinson than select a big at No. 11. New York has also been tipped as a candidate to move back.
Source: Jeremy Woo @ Sports Illustrated
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM
The Knicks are widely regarded as a team looking to shed a number of contracts (such as those possessed by Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel) to create salary-cap space for the potential free-agent pursuits of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson and perhaps even (gasp) Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. Yet Monday night also delivered the strongest rumbles I’ve heard to date that a new multiyear deal to keep Mitchell Robinson in New York is looming. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022
Sources say Detroit has also been weighing the free-agent pursuit of Dennis Schröder as a more cost-effective option for the Pistons’ backcourt. Detroit, furthermore, has been frequently linked to Knicks free agent big man Mitchell Robinson, who remains eligible for an extension with New York through June 30. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022
The Post has learned the Bulls are continuing to do their research on Mitchell Robinson ahead of the July 1 free-agency period. The Bulls could be the main competitors for Robinson if the Knicks don’t lock him up to a contract extension on June 30. The Bulls want to enhance their interior defense and believe Robinson could be a good fit slotted alongside offensive center Nikola Vucevic. Chicago reportedly has $49 million in cap space but that’s before they commit to free agent Zach Lavine — if they do commit. -via New York Post / June 11, 2022
