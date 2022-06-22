Kyrie Irving, Nets working to find a happy medium?

Despite the Nets and Kyrie Irving hitting an impasse in their talks, both sides are still working to find a happy medium in Brooklyn rather than an exit strategy out of it. Or as a source told The Post “what’s good for both [sides].”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How would Kyrie Irving fit with the Lakers? Lots of off-season discussion with @RealAClifton and @Mike Trudell on @SpectrumSN. Tune in now pic.twitter.com/F1inJz35aY – 9:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets still Kyrie Irving’s most likely landing spot amid ‘impasse’ nypost.com/2022/06/21/net… via @nypostsports – 8:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Games played:
103 — Kyrie in 3 Nets seasons
104 — Looney this season
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets fear Kyrie Irving retiring during long-term deal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/21/rep… – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4 pm! Talking Lakers trade rumors (Russ, Kyrie, Nets, Hornets, Hayward, etc.), Dodgers, Gronk, the Sheen family, Mandy Awards preview and more! Listen up! AK – 3:39 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Who has more leverage: Kyrie or the Nets? Would the Lakers push all-in on Irving? Is Steph Curry now top-10 all-time? & more! Guests: @John Hollinger @adaniels33
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Looking at leverage around Kyrie Irving situation & @Kevin Pelton goes over his projections with big names & sleepers in this week’s draft: spoti.fi/3QAurey – 12:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Who is the best individual talent the Nets can get back in a deal for Kyrie (if we get there)? Sure there are some packages, but who’s the best ONE player they can feasibly get back in a deal? – 12:20 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! All the “Kyrie-to-the-Lakers(?)” talk you can possibly handle. Would the Lakers be insane to take on World B. Flat? What are LeBron’s responsibilities here? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Steve Kerr goes behind the scenes on Golden State’s title run, then ~49-minute-mark, @Jonathan Givony dishes on all things draft, Kyrie, trades, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3O99jdO
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Wait, a Kyrie-LeBron reunion? Nothing can be ruled out, ever, regarding Irving, but here is a close look at how that went the last time, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3108705/2022/0… – 11:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:20 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: A stalemate between Kyrie and the Nets was predictable. But the eventual outcome feels that way too si.com/nba/2022/06/21… – 11:07 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So @mikegolicjr called me out for wearing hoochie daddy shorts THAT HE COULDN’T EVEN SEE to his podcast, but I broke down everything I knew/know about Kyrie Irving’s stalemate with the Nets on @GoJoShow. It runs deep and it cuts deep. Listen here:
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Been some early morning developments and it’s only Tuesday. Obviously yesterday was the latest in Kyrie Irving’s potential departure from Brooklyn. I suggested last week that adding Irving would be an abrupt shift that Clippers don’t have to do
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The gaps that can be bridged between Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, what’s next for Charlotte after Kenny Atkinson’s about-face, more notes on John Collins, Sacramento, and other draft trade chatter, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 9:14 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kyrie Irving ran second practice after Nash finished his last season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/21/rep… – 9:00 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
The biggest variable in whatever happens between Kyrie and the Nets is how KD reacts.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: last month, people around Kyrie Irving saw Knicks as potential destination for the point guard if his negotiations with Nets went awry; LAL broached idea of trading for Irving with LeBron James during 2021-22 season: on.sny.tv/gv3roJd – 8:24 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:13 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Amid Kyrie hoopla, on a calmer path — Jaden Ivey’s potential could spur Knicks to trade up in NBA Draft newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:50 AM
More on this storyline
Several league sources said the perception is that this is a game of poker being played by Irving to bluff Nets GM Sean Marks into concessions, as The Post reported Monday. An ESPN report Tuesday concurred, and most around the league feel a return to Brooklyn is the most probable end result. -via New York Post / June 22, 2022
Brooklyn can make up to 15 percent of Irving’s next contract — about $6 million — payable as “unlikely bonuses,” affording 10 times the protection in his current deal. But sources implied the length of the deal is more of a sticking point than the money; Irving wants a longer contract, while the Nets prefer a shorter one. -via New York Post / June 22, 2022
Jon Krawczysnski: Most people around the league seem to believe that eventually Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn will sort of figure their stuff out -via Spotify / June 22, 2022
