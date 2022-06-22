Lakers adamant they won't trade Anthony Davis

“I’ve been told in no uncertain terms Anthony Davis is not getting traded,” said Zach Lowe. “So let’s get that out of the way, let alone [traded] for Kyrie Irving.”
Source: ESPN
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No player hit @Anthony Davis’s threshold of average points, boards, assists, steals and blocks last season … but he was on the floor for only 40 games, and 36 the year prior.
Understandably, Darvin Ham called AD “The key” to next season.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. How long should the Deshaun Watson suspension be? AD/Russ for Kyrie/Simmons: Who says no? Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady & more! Guests: @martinweiss @Max_Van_Auken
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Shaedon Sharpe Scouting Report; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 2022 NBA Draft Board with Keandre Ashley of @HoopIntelllect: https://t.co/ETGjRxtlr4
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Shaedon Sharpe Scouting Report; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Nassir Little @2ez_nassie
Seeing the Warriors parade has me fired up for next season! I looked at the past NBA champs on @Basketball-Reference and I'm excited to add my team to this list one day! #ad
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie's Wandering Eye; SAC and DET Offseasons w/ @Nate Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 2022 NBA Draft Board with Keandre Ashley of @HoopIntelllect: https://t.co/ETGjRxtlr4
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 2022 NBA Draft Board with Keandre Ashley of @HoopIntelllect: https://t.co/ETGjRxtlr4
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie's Wandering Eye; SAC and DET Offseasons w/ @Nate Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 2022 NBA Draft Board with Keandre Ashley of @HoopIntelllect: https://t.co/ETGjRxtlr4
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Kyrie's Wandering Eye; SAC and DET Offseasons w/ @Nate Duncan
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Dyson Daniels Scouting Report; Houston Rockets Offseason w/ @Nate Duncan
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Dyson Daniels Scouting Report; Houston Rockets Offseason w/ @Nate Duncan
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers can get Kyrie Irving without trading LeBron or AD, they should do it.
I know there are off-court concerns. I know he has injury issues. I know I’m the one constantly crying depth. But Kyrie really is that good, and his track record with LeBron is that impressive. – 12:00 PM
If the Lakers can get Kyrie Irving without trading LeBron or AD, they should do it.
I know there are off-court concerns. I know he has injury issues. I know I’m the one constantly crying depth. But Kyrie really is that good, and his track record with LeBron is that impressive. – 12:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc'd On Prime: Dyson Daniels Scouting Report; Houston Rockets Offseason w/ @Nate Duncan
LeBron James: Get It Twisted if you want too! I’m due time he’ll remind you once again why he’s HIM!!! And I can’t wait for it to be unleashed! 😤😤😤〰️ -via Instagram / June 16, 2022
Clutch Points: Anthony Davis a few days ago: “I haven’t shot a basketball since April 5th.” Today: 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RCkn8f8y10 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 15, 2022
“I think this is great for this Lakers team. I think Anthony Davis needs an influence that he can have, someone in his ears. Rasheed Wallace is one of the best f****ng power forwards to ever play in our league, he is full of knowledge, he hasn’t shared that knowledge with the world, but I talk basketball with him several times, he is nothing below a genius and a mastermind when it comes to the block–he understands everything,” Garnett exclaimed, per Showtime Basketball. “I think he is going to be great for Anthony Davis, I think he is going to be great for LeBron James. I think he is going to be great for this Lakers team.” -via Clutch Points / June 12, 2022
