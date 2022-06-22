Lakers adamant they won't trade Anthony Davis

“I’ve been told in no uncertain terms Anthony Davis is not getting traded,” said Zach Lowe. “So let’s get that out of the way, let alone [traded] for Kyrie Irving.”
Source: ESPN

LeBron James: Get It Twisted if you want too! I’m due time he’ll remind you once again why he’s HIM!!! And I can’t wait for it to be unleashed! 😤😤😤〰️ -via Instagram / June 16, 2022
Clutch Points: Anthony Davis a few days ago: “I haven’t shot a basketball since April 5th.” Today: 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RCkn8f8y10 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 15, 2022
“I think this is great for this Lakers team. I think Anthony Davis needs an influence that he can have, someone in his ears. Rasheed Wallace is one of the best f****ng power forwards to ever play in our league, he is full of knowledge, he hasn’t shared that knowledge with the world, but I talk basketball with him several times, he is nothing below a genius and a mastermind when it comes to the block–he understands everything,” Garnett exclaimed, per Showtime Basketball. “I think he is going to be great for Anthony Davis, I think he is going to be great for LeBron James. I think he is going to be great for this Lakers team.” -via Clutch Points / June 12, 2022

