Lakers adamant they won't trade Anthony Davis

“I think this is great for this Lakers team. I think Anthony Davis needs an influence that he can have, someone in his ears. Rasheed Wallace is one of the best f****ng power forwards to ever play in our league, he is full of knowledge, he hasn’t shared that knowledge with the world, but I talk basketball with him several times, he is nothing below a genius and a mastermind when it comes to the block–he understands everything,” Garnett exclaimed, per Showtime Basketball. “I think he is going to be great for Anthony Davis, I think he is going to be great for LeBron James. I think he is going to be great for this Lakers team.” -via Clutch Points / June 12, 2022