Lakers considered the biggest threat to land Kyrie Irving

Talkin’ NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers are considered the “most significant threat” for Kyrie Irving, per Woj on NBA Today
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4pm PT! Talking Lakers, Dodgers, Gonsolin, Kyrie, NBA draft, the MANDY Awards, Rams, then upcoming @hulu Lakers doc and more! Listen up! AK – 4:28 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
What’s next for Warriors’ core, Kyrie Irving, Deandre Ayton and others foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 3:57 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Windhorst thinks the Kyrie stuff is mostly “saber rattling” and most think he’ll be back in Brooklyn: “His opportunity to go to another team really doesn’t have a lot of teeth in it. If he’s really threatening, he would have to opt out … and take a $25-30M paycut (elsewhere).” – 3:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest on Kyrie Irving, which other teams legitimately factor into the discussion, updates on Jalen Brunson and P.J. Tucker and more … all via my latest around-the-league notebook freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 3:48 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
folks really believe they KNOW what Kyrie is thinking and planning and that’s adorable to me. just precious 😂 – 3:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ll believe Kyrie taking the TPMLE when I see it. I’m not dismissing it outright because he’s not a fully rational actor, but I’m not ready to really invest any thought into it because it would just be so insane. I still think he re-signs with the Nets. – 3:35 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
I’ll be on @ESPNRadio during the 7-9pm ET segment to discuss all things Nets/Kyrie Irving. Tune in – 3:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets if Kyrie leaves and KD asks for a trade pic.twitter.com/mQJ15jAa2a – 3:09 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj: “Kevin Durant remains very connected to Kyrie Irving. They came together and are still together. Durant wants Kyrie back. What the Nets are risking if Kyrie does leave: Does Kevin Durant then ask for a trade?”
He says Kyrie’s best leverage to get a big deal is KD pressure. – 3:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Reports are suggesting the future of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is unclear.
Former Nets exec and current ESPN NBA front office insider @Bobby Marks tells @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine why both sides benefit from staying together #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/ab3I3YtROZ – 2:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If you’re the Raptors and you HAD to (and could/they can’t) sign either Kyrie or Harden to the max who would you pick baggage and all – 2:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Regarding the report that the Nets are interested in PJ Tucker, besides the fact that KD reportedly isn’t helping recruit guys, BKN is less than $2m below the apron if we assume Kyrie and Patty Mils return.
So, they got a good deal of work to do to create the NTMLE for Tucker. – 2:10 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. How long should the Deshaun Watson suspension be? AD/Russ for Kyrie/Simmons: Who says no? Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady & more! Guests: @martinweiss @Max_Van_Auken
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
For ESPN+ on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and sum of all Brooklyn Nets’ fears: es.pn/3OcBWa0 – 1:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a duo this season:
57.3 — Kyrie and Durant
56.0
55.0
54.0
53.5 — LeBron and Davis
Most PPG by a duo this season:
57.3 — Kyrie and Durant
56.0
55.0
54.0
53.5 — LeBron and Davis
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:
1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension
Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:
1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
And here’s the clip from this morning
And here’s the clip from this morning
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking the latest on Kyrie, Celtics offseason, John Wall, more; draft preview w/@Jeremy Woo. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:22 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Steve Kerr goes behind the scenes on another GSW title run, then @Jonathan Givony on all things draft/trade rumors/Kyrie/free agency, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3O99jdO
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Steve Kerr goes behind the scenes on another GSW title run, then @Jonathan Givony on all things draft/trade rumors/Kyrie/free agency, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3O99jdO
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Happy Parade-iversary, Cleveland! 6 years ago, fans flooded the streets of downtown Cleveland for a championship parade half a century in the making! @LeBron James @Kyrie Irving @JR Smith
Happy Parade-iversary, Cleveland! 6 years ago, fans flooded the streets of downtown Cleveland for a championship parade half a century in the making! @LeBron James @Kyrie Irving @JR Smith
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Sticking point between Nets, Irving is length of contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/22/rep… – 9:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How would Kyrie Irving fit with the Lakers? Lots of off-season discussion with @RealAClifton and @Mike Trudell on @SpectrumSN. Tune in now pic.twitter.com/F1inJz35aY – 9:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets still Kyrie Irving’s most likely landing spot amid ‘impasse’ nypost.com/2022/06/21/net… via @nypostsports – 8:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Games played:
103 — Kyrie in 3 Nets seasons
104 — Looney this season
Games played:
103 — Kyrie in 3 Nets seasons
104 — Looney this season
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets fear Kyrie Irving retiring during long-term deal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/21/rep… – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4 pm! Talking Lakers trade rumors (Russ, Kyrie, Nets, Hornets, Hayward, etc.), Dodgers, Gronk, the Sheen family, Mandy Awards preview and more! Listen up! AK – 3:39 PM
There are credible rumblings in circulation that Irving, for starters, has indeed had some recent contact with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, his former Cleveland teammate, to presumably discuss a potential reunion in Hollywood. I’m told it would be a stretch, though, to suggest that the Lakers are currently pursuing Irving. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 22, 2022
The expectation persists leaguewide that the Nets will hash out some sort of new deal with Irving — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski floated the prospect of a two-year, $84 million pact Wednesday — most crucially to ensure that they don’t alienate Durant. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 22, 2022
Miami is believed to have some level of interest in joining the chase for Irving — should the Nets reach the point of actively trying to trade him — and would figure to be a more legitimate landing spot than the teams initially mentioned given the Heat’s various trade assets. While it certainly ranks as another strain on the imagination to try to picture Irving finding daily comfort in Pat Riley’s rigid South Beach operation, it’s likewise true that the Heat have never shied away from the starriest of stars or personalities painted as challenging. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 22, 2022
