Lakers hold free-agent mini-camp, Derrick Williams, Darren Collison among the attendees

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Lakers held a free-agent mini-camp yesterday that featured former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams and veteran Darren Collison, league sources say. Among the other attendees: Justin Tillman, Craig Randall II, Sindarius Thornwell, Olivier Sarr, Antonio Blakeney and Jaylen Adams. – 12:52 PM

JD Shaw: The Jazz are hosting another free-agent mini-camp today and tomorrow. Among the players attending: Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, Frank Bartley, Grant Riller, Jabari Parker, Langston Galloway, Reggie Perry and Sindarius Thornwell. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / June 13, 2022

