Lakers keeping Stanley Johnson?

The expectation around the NBA is the Los Angeles Lakers will exercise the $2.35 million team option on forward Stanley Johnson. New Lakers coach Darvin Ham publicly stressed the importance of role players like Johnson. Johnson shot a career-high 46.6 percent with the Lakers.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
Brad Turner: Sources: Jordan Ott, an assistant coach with Nets, is a candidate to be an assistant coach for Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. The two have a history together when Ott was a video coordinator with Hawks when Ham was an assistant coach on the staff. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / June 18, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 18, 2022
Brad Turner: Sources: Chris Jent/Rasheed Wallace both are candidates to be assistant coaches on Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff. Jent is an assistant with Atlanta and was an assistant with Cleveland when LeBron James was there. Wallace and Ham were teammates on Detroit’s 2004 NBA title team. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / June 18, 2022
