Malcolm Brogdon about to be traded?

Evan Sidery: The Kings will decide on the clock what offer they accept for Jaden Ivey at No. 4, per @wojespn . Woj also mentions Malcolm Brogdon should be on the move before the draft begins.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Immanuel Quickley will make just $2.3 million next season. Or $20+ million less than Malcolm Brogdon and Jalen Brunson.
Are we absolutely sure that IQ can’t make something resembling the leap we saw from Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia this past year?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/why-not-let-… – 11:19 AM
Immanuel Quickley will make just $2.3 million next season. Or $20+ million less than Malcolm Brogdon and Jalen Brunson.
Are we absolutely sure that IQ can’t make something resembling the leap we saw from Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia this past year?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/why-not-let-… – 11:19 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
KNICKS DRAFT CONTENT
• Scouts evaluate targets at No. 11: https://t.co/7kPwjY6skD
• Should the Knicks trade up? https://t.co/wRiqHsimd0
• Leftover thoughts on other prospects & Brogdon: https://t.co/Uja6K0e9K7
• Previewing the draft w @Sam Vecenie: https://t.co/0NoCA8XRwN pic.twitter.com/AnEraI1IH7 – 11:01 AM
KNICKS DRAFT CONTENT
• Scouts evaluate targets at No. 11: https://t.co/7kPwjY6skD
• Should the Knicks trade up? https://t.co/wRiqHsimd0
• Leftover thoughts on other prospects & Brogdon: https://t.co/Uja6K0e9K7
• Previewing the draft w @Sam Vecenie: https://t.co/0NoCA8XRwN pic.twitter.com/AnEraI1IH7 – 11:01 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
You’ve heard enough from me. So I reached out to #NBADraft analysts @BrettSiegelNBA, @KyleIrv_, @Chase Hughes and @Barlowe500 and asked:
1. Who will the #Pacers choose at No. 6?
2. What’s your take on Shaedon Sharpe?
3. Will Malcolm Brogdon be traded? indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:40 PM
You’ve heard enough from me. So I reached out to #NBADraft analysts @BrettSiegelNBA, @KyleIrv_, @Chase Hughes and @Barlowe500 and asked:
1. Who will the #Pacers choose at No. 6?
2. What’s your take on Shaedon Sharpe?
3. Will Malcolm Brogdon be traded? indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:40 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
How does Washington get Malcom Brogdon?
It’s HARD to get the salaries to match.
Would you give up 10 for Brogdon? 🤢
Would you give up Kuzma for Brogdon? – 12:32 PM
How does Washington get Malcom Brogdon?
It’s HARD to get the salaries to match.
Would you give up 10 for Brogdon? 🤢
Would you give up Kuzma for Brogdon? – 12:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here’s a Mailbag answer for a question from @CashWalken that includes notes on NYK’s multi-pick discussion with SAC & an NYK note on Indy/Malcom Brogdon: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 12:16 PM
Here’s a Mailbag answer for a question from @CashWalken that includes notes on NYK’s multi-pick discussion with SAC & an NYK note on Indy/Malcom Brogdon: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 12:16 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Sifting thru draft/trade rumors, connecting dots. Seems like Brogdon for KCP/10 would make sense as the starting point of a deal. – 6:12 PM
Sifting thru draft/trade rumors, connecting dots. Seems like Brogdon for KCP/10 would make sense as the starting point of a deal. – 6:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Jimmy Butler
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv – 10:08 AM
Players that averaged 19/5/5 or better with less than 2.5 TPG this season:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Jimmy Butler
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/EwPQ1UhpBv – 10:08 AM
More on this storyline
The Los Angeles Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast (1:47:10 mark). That offer was reportedly rejected. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2022
The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022
Jake Fischer on the Knicks: I do think that’s a legitimate landing spot (for Malcolm Brogdon). There’s other things out there being talked about that I won’t say because I don’t believe them to be true. But like, those teams are looking at Brogdon as like a negative value contract right now due to the injury status. -via Spotify / June 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.