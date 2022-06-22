Nets interested in PJ Tucker

The Nets are one of a number of playoff and championship contenders with tangible interest in veteran free agent forward PJ Tucker, multiple sources told the Daily News.
Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News
Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Regarding the report that the Nets are interested in PJ Tucker, besides the fact that KD reportedly isn’t helping recruit guys, BKN is less than $2m below the apron if we assume Kyrie and Patty Mils return.
So, they got a good deal of work to do to create the NTMLE for Tucker. – 2:10 PM
Regarding the report that the Nets are interested in PJ Tucker, besides the fact that KD reportedly isn’t helping recruit guys, BKN is less than $2m below the apron if we assume Kyrie and Patty Mils return.
So, they got a good deal of work to do to create the NTMLE for Tucker. – 2:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
An effort to contextualize the Matisse Thybulle and PJ Tucker rumors you’ve heard over the last day or so, as the Sixers continue to look for ways to upgrade the roster around their pillars: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:46 AM
An effort to contextualize the Matisse Thybulle and PJ Tucker rumors you’ve heard over the last day or so, as the Sixers continue to look for ways to upgrade the roster around their pillars: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:46 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Call it ridiculous for Philly to go after 37-year-old PJ Tucker if you want, but he was also Miami’s 2nd or 3rd best player in the second round, put a big hurting on the Sixers, and looked quite capable of impacting winning at his age. – 7:51 AM
Call it ridiculous for Philly to go after 37-year-old PJ Tucker if you want, but he was also Miami’s 2nd or 3rd best player in the second round, put a big hurting on the Sixers, and looked quite capable of impacting winning at his age. – 7:51 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Given the most recent report linking PJ Tucker to the Sixers, probably a good time to re-plug this:
thepaintedlines.com/report-pj-tuck… – 11:10 PM
Given the most recent report linking PJ Tucker to the Sixers, probably a good time to re-plug this:
thepaintedlines.com/report-pj-tuck… – 11:10 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Quick photoshop of what PJ Tucker, James Harden and Eric Gordon would look like in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MlG6c0CVei – 5:42 PM
Quick photoshop of what PJ Tucker, James Harden and Eric Gordon would look like in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MlG6c0CVei – 5:42 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
What’s next for PJ Tucker? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:29 AM
What’s next for PJ Tucker? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:29 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Just catching up, PJ Tucker opting out from the Heat was expected. It merely is the means of securing a higher starting salary next season, and more than a single season. – 7:33 PM
Just catching up, PJ Tucker opting out from the Heat was expected. It merely is the means of securing a higher starting salary next season, and more than a single season. – 7:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
PJ Tucker this season:
7.6 PPG
5.5 RPG
2.1 APG
41.5 3P% (!)
Which contender needs him the most? pic.twitter.com/xTub6WSfXM – 6:51 PM
PJ Tucker this season:
7.6 PPG
5.5 RPG
2.1 APG
41.5 3P% (!)
Which contender needs him the most? pic.twitter.com/xTub6WSfXM – 6:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not necessarily surprised PJ Tucker is opting out. It’s a good way for him to secure more money and/or a longer deal.
Heat have to do what they can to keep him. They don’t really another starter-level 4 on the roster.
My guess is he sticks in Miami, where he’s been a great fit. – 6:11 PM
Not necessarily surprised PJ Tucker is opting out. It’s a good way for him to secure more money and/or a longer deal.
Heat have to do what they can to keep him. They don’t really another starter-level 4 on the roster.
My guess is he sticks in Miami, where he’s been a great fit. – 6:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: PJ Tucker will decline his $7.35 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:10 PM
Sources: PJ Tucker will decline his $7.35 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021. – 6:08 PM
Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021. – 6:08 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker is expected to have interest from multiple contending teams willing to offer the full midlevel exception once free-agency commences, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 22, 2022
But it became public on Monday that Tucker would opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season with the Miami Heat to become a free agent. Multiple sources have the Sixers intending to offer him a three-year, $30 million contract. Time will tell what will happen. But a source added that there’s mutual interest between Tucker, 37, and the Sixers. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 22, 2022
Brian Windhorst: Philadelphia also in the mix for P.J. Tucker, by the way, just opted out of his contract with the Miami Heat. [ESPN] -via Philly Voice / June 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.