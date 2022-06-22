Nets taking calls on Joe Harris, Cam Thomas

Rival executives believe Thomas could command a potential first-round pick in trade talks, and Joe Harris is the team’s most realistic trade asset should Brooklyn try to upgrade at a different position. Rival teams believe Harris could be more available than in years past, with fellow sharpshooter Seth Curry under contract for $8.5 million next season. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022

