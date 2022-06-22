Nets taking calls on Joe Harris, Cam Thomas

More on this storyline
Rival executives believe Thomas could command a potential first-round pick in trade talks, and Joe Harris is the team’s most realistic trade asset should Brooklyn try to upgrade at a different position. Rival teams believe Harris could be more available than in years past, with fellow sharpshooter Seth Curry under contract for $8.5 million next season. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022
Marks spoke as well about he and Steve Nash have had “honest conversations” both about last season and the upcoming one. He reiterated the need for “high character players” and said he “could see no reason why” both Joe Harris and Seth Curry won’t be back healthy and ready for camp. “The ultimate goal hasn’t changed, that’s to be the last team standing.” -via NetsDaily / May 16, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Nets status report for tomorrow’s Game 2 remains just Joe Harris and Ben Simmons listed as out. Everyone else is a go. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 19, 2022
