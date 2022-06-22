Pat Connaughton to exercise player option, will return to Bucks for 2022-23

Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is exercising his $5.7 million option to return for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is exercising his $5.7 million option to return for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN. – 2:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is exercising his $5.7 million option to return for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN. – 2:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Pat Connaughton has a player option for $5.7 million that he must either pick up or decline by Tuesday. Should he decline and opt for free agency, good candidate for the Sixers to pursue with the MLE.
.22 3pa per minute in 2021-22; 39.5% from deep. – 10:51 PM
Pat Connaughton has a player option for $5.7 million that he must either pick up or decline by Tuesday. Should he decline and opt for free agency, good candidate for the Sixers to pursue with the MLE.
.22 3pa per minute in 2021-22; 39.5% from deep. – 10:51 PM
More on this storyline
The Bucks’ financial outlook and the loss of Donte DiVincenzo makes signing Connaughton a priority if he declines his option. The next contract for Connaughton should range between $8 million and $10 million, similar to the two-year, $18.7 million extension that his teammate Grayson Allen signed last October. -via ESPN / May 16, 2022
Pat Connaughton is another key rotation player who can enter free agency. He has a $5.7 million player option and could have a strong market after coming off his best season yet. The Bucks hold his full Bird rights if he opts out, so it’s possible he gets a new contract with additional years and a small raise. If he opts in, he could extend with the Bucks at a lucrative amount for up to four years. -via HoopsHype / May 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.