Plan remains for James Wiseman to play in Summer League

Anthony Slater: Bob Myers said the plan remains for James Wiseman to play some portion of summer league: “He’s working out. No setbacks…He’s going to start doing live stuff.” Plan also remains for Kuminga/Moody to get in some summer league work.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“With his talent, with his size and athleticism, there’s no reason why he can’t be a dominant defensive player in the league.”
On the Warriors’ plans for James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, plus Steve Kerr’s goals for Wiseman this summer nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:33 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“With his size and athleticism, there’s no reason he couldn’t be a dominant defender in this league.”
-Head Coach Steve Kerr with some encouraging words on James Wiseman. Kerr says it’s just going to take more reps. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded – 2:58 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
GM Bob Myers says James Wiseman is on track to play at some point in summer league, he didn’t want to give a percentage chance or exact date. He says so far no setbacks for the young big. It’s been 14 months since Wiseman tore his meniscus. #dubnation #goldblooded @kron4news – 2:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said the plan remains for James Wiseman to play some portion of summer league: “He’s working out. No setbacks…He’s going to start doing live stuff.” Plan also remains for Kuminga/Moody to get in some summer league work. – 2:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Bob Myers said James Wiseman “has been working out” with “no setbacks.” Myers said it’s not clear which Summer League he will play either in California Classic or Las Vegas Summer League, but plan is for him to play in one of them. – 2:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers said “there’s no mandate” to coach Steve Kerr on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody getting more minutes next season : “Sure, we’ll like it. But if there are guys playing better, we’ll play those guys.” – 2:05 PM
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr says if healthy, there isn’t a reason James Wiseman can’t be a dominant defensive player The emphasis is on health and reps first. Kerr noted how we’ve seen how skilled he naturally is offensively and clearly believes Wiseman can be special defensively -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / June 22, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Bob Myers expects James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to all play in summer league at some point It might be the California Classic, it might be Las Vegas — but expect to see all three on the court in game action -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / June 22, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Will James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have big rotation minutes next season? Bob Myers: “If they earn it.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / June 22, 2022
