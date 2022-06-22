Rival teams hoping Kyrie Irving leaves Nets so they can try and trade for Kevin Durant

There are teams rooting for Kyrie Irving to opt-out and walk away from the Nets, believing it would give them a chance to cobble together trade packages to acquire Kevin Durant. As much as Durant asking out hangs over the Nets, there’s also the reality that four years on his contract will mean he has little, if any, voice on when or where he would be traded. This would be a small-market team’s dream, robbing a goliath of an MVP-level talent whose contractual circumstances would leave him little choice but to play for them.
If you're the Raptors and you HAD to (and could/they can't) sign either Kyrie or Harden to the max who would you pick baggage and all
Regarding the report that the Nets are interested in PJ Tucker, besides the fact that KD reportedly isn't helping recruit guys, BKN is less than $2m below the apron if we assume Kyrie and Patty Mils return.

So, they got a good deal of work to do to create the NTMLE for Tucker.
With @EphraimSalaam. How long should the Deshaun Watson suspension be? AD/Russ for Kyrie/Simmons: Who says no? Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady & more!
James Harden win% with star teammates since 2012:
78.6 — CP3
69.8 — Durant
66.7 — Embiid
For ESPN+ on Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and sum of all Brooklyn Nets' fears:
#Cavs value size and versatility. They need a big wing with two-way potential. Ousmane Dieng watches Luka Doncic, Brandon Ingram, Kevin Durant and Paul George for tips and nuances. It's a massive gamble on upside. Should the Cavs take it?
Most PPG by a duo this season:
57.3 — Kyrie and Durant
56.0
55.0
54.0
53.5 — LeBron and Davis
Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:
1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension
And here’s the clip from this morning
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking the latest on Kyrie, Celtics offseason, John Wall, more; draft preview w/@Jeremy Woo.
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: Steve Kerr goes behind the scenes on another GSW title run, then @Jonathan Givony on all things draft/trade rumors/Kyrie/free agency, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3O99jdO
Happy Parade-iversary, Cleveland! 6 years ago, fans flooded the streets of downtown Cleveland for a championship parade half a century in the making!
Report: Sticking point between Nets, Irving is length of contract
How would Kyrie Irving fit with the Lakers? Lots of off-season discussion with @RealAClifton and @Mike Trudell on @SpectrumSN.
#Nets still Kyrie Irving's most likely landing spot amid 'impasse'
Games played:
103 — Kyrie in 3 Nets seasons
104 — Looney this season
Report: Nets fear Kyrie Irving retiring during long-term deal
I would take Chet Holmgren No. 1 overall, especially after seeing this @P3sportscience assessment. We all know why Kristaps Porzingis is the first comp that people think of, but KD makes more sense to me.
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there a path for Kyrie Irving to the Heat?
I'll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4 pm! Talking Lakers trade rumors (Russ, Kyrie, Nets, Hornets, Hayward, etc.), Dodgers, Gronk, the Sheen family, Mandy Awards preview and more!
📅 On this day in 2012, Kevin Durant became the second-youngest player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG in a Finals.
With @EphraimSalaam. Who has more leverage: Kyrie or the Nets? Would the Lakers push all-in on Irving? Is Steph Curry now top-10 all-time? & more!
Current players averaging over 25 PPG:
27.2 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — LeBron James
26.4 — Luka Doncic
26.0 — Joel Embiid
25.7 — Zion Williamson
25.3 — Trae Young
Asked Ochai Agbadji on the players he inspired him as younger and he said Kevin Durant and his OKC run was something he looked up a lot. #NBADraft
Ochai Agbaji said the first player he remembers truly playing attention to basketball was Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
What’s the ceiling on this lineup:
– Westbrook
– Harris
– Durant
– Simmons
– M. Turner
—
– Mills
– Curry
– Tucker/Ingles
– Ja. Green
– Biyombo
– K. Edwards
– C. Thomas
The biggest variable in whatever happens between Kyrie and the Nets is how KD reacts.
Just saw the video where Barkley said of KD that "he's gonna have to win a championship as the guy, as the bus driver" to get respect, and he won't get that respect until he achieves that very specific criteria.

Hmmmm … by that logic, isn't Chuck saying we shouldn't respect him?
Steph Curry has more seasons with 200+ 3-pointers than
Reggie Miller
Ray Allen
Peja Stojakovic
Dirk Nowitzki
Kevin Durant
Duos that have played more games together than Durant and Kyrie:
45 – Dirk and Rondo
47 – Hakeem and Vince
48 – Rasheed and Iverson
48 – Nash and Kobe
Johnny Davis: "I've been watching (OKC) ever since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the same team."
Johnny Davis on OKC: "I think it's a really great organization. I've been watching them since they had Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. I think it'd be a great fit if they drafted me."
Kyrie and Durant in the playoffs:
— 6 wins
— 7 losses
— 1 series won
So what happens if Kyrie and the Nets don’t work things out?
You don't just get players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving every couple of years. Especially the Nets.
Shouldn’t this kill the narrative that KD is calling the shots in Brooklyn?
Because if that were the case then nobody would be talking about Kyrie Irving right now. – 11:01 AM
hard not to feel bad for KD, but he’s in a mess of his own making.
Durant chose to leave the comfy confines of Golden State and the chance to spend the rest of his career alongside another all-time great in Steph Curry.
"I don't really plan on going anywhere," Irving said. "When I say I'm here with [Kevin Durant], I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe [Tsai] and Sean [Marks]."

lol
Celtics have Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and made the NBA Finals.
Nets have seven playoff wins in three years of KD/Kyrie and now it all might be breaking up.
I guess Boston did win the trade after all!
KD picking Rudy Gobert over Kyrie and Harden in the All-Star draft is going to be legendary.
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant scored 48 points in a loss to the Bucks in Game 7 of the ECS.
In previous offseasons, rival agents and players would tell you of Kevin Durant's eagerness in talking to potential free agents. So far, that hasn't been the case with him, sources say. Outside of Irving, the Nets' most important free agent is guard Patty Mills, who still hasn't decided on whether to exercise his $7.2 million player option. Around the Irving drama, the Nets' environment has made it harder to keep and court role players, sources say.
Kyrie Irving's search for leverage on his contract discussions with the Brooklyn Nets won't be found with the threat of a $30 million pay cut to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the sum of the deepest franchise's fears: Irving walks, and Kevin Durant wants a trade.
For everything owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks did to assemble one of the modern NBA's most talented Big 3s, Irving's impenetrable connection to Durant looms as a domino to the dismantling of the roster. Brooklyn is straddling the narrowest of walkways: Keeping conviction on Irving's contract talks and keeping Durant's desire to stay a Net.
As possible destinations go, the New York Knicks are working to clear salary-cap space, preparing to recruit Dallas Mavericks free-agent guard Jalen Brunson, sources say. He wanted a four-year, $55 million extension
