Warriors consider it 'big priority' to sign Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole to extensions

In addition to Poole, Golden State is expected to discuss an extension with Wiggins this summer. His tremendous play during the postseason — he was arguably the team’s best player not named Curry — has made him a vital retention candidate. But given that Wiggins is fresh off his first All-Star selection and a memorable showing in the Finals, he figures to ask for nothing less than the max. Giving him three or four more years beyond next season at around $37 million annually would have huge luxury-tax implications for the Warriors. -via San Francisco Chronicle / June 21, 2022